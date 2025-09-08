As South Africa's current G20 presidency reinforces the country's&continent's geo-political importance, Counder (www.Counder.com), the global network connecting visionary leaders, is announcing key themes focused on Africa for its flagship Counder Conference 2026, chosen to take place in Cape Town, South Africa, from January 27-29 2026.

With global macro-trends like AI-driven innovation, renewable energies, biotech and digital assets to play a big role at the future-forward Conference, African themes will play an important role too - as of the chosen event location and rising importance of the continent globally.

The time and place of the event reflects a key moment for South Africa's and the continent’s international positioning. While the G20 presidency reinforces the country's growing global significance, Counder Conference 2026 will look to sustain this momentum through private sector engagement, bringing together 500 carefully selected global leaders to continue high-level international dialogue based in the country.

Africa-Focused Trends&Topics

Counder Conference 2026 is designed around exchange, connection and collaboration. The format emphasises expert-guided roundtables, strategic breakouts, and a proprietary matchmaking system designed to facilitate meaningful connections between participants, including family office principals, institutional investors, venture capital partners, and industry leaders from across the globe.

The Conference will focus on tomorrow's most important opportunities — with selected ones being focused on the continent. Rather than those being explored with theory experts, industry veterans from the regions are there to exchange with fellow attendees. The themes and confirmed leaders include:

South Africa: At a Crossroads — Examining the country's position as a gateway to continental markets and its evolving business environment.

Attending from South Africa are Counder Members like Louis Norval, property developer and benefactor of the arts; Michael Jordaan, technology pioneer and investor; Joshin Raghubar, philanthropist and venture developer and Basetsana Kumalo, family office investor and media personality.

Nigeria: Bold and Untapped — Exploring Africa's largest economy and its fintech, energy, and manufacturing potential.

Attending from Nigeria are Counder Members like Kola Aina, venture capital investor and art collector.

Egypt: Past Meets Future — Investigating opportunities in North Africa's economic hub and its strategic positioning.

Attending from Egypt are Counder Members like Sherine Kabesh, payments entrepreneur.

The Continent's Century — Broad discussions on Africa's demographic dividend and emerging market dynamics.

Leaders from the continent attending represent important growth markets, like Kenya, for example represented by James Mwangi, climate investor. Additionally, pan-African investors in hospitality, like James Bailes; energy, like Reyburn Hendricks; fintech, like Johan Bosini and many others will give the international attendees a perfect sense for what it takes to succeed on the continent into the future.

Previous Counder gatherings have facilitated tangible business outcomes including strategic partnerships, co-investment opportunities, and cross-border deals.

Global Leaders Confirmed to Attend

Individuals attending include a wide variety of top decision-makers and thought leaders based across international regions — from Anuradha Das Mathur, economist from India to Oliver Merkel, serial entrepreneur from Germany, to Sudeep Ramnani, sports&technology investor based in the UAE, to Andrew Stewart, venture capitalist from the USA.

They will all be welcomed by amazing local stakeholders and in amazing locations, given that Counder has partnered with some of Cape Town’s most amazing venues and organisations, including Norval Foundation in Tokai and The German Residence by the German Government in Bishopscourt. In addition, excursions will be used to experience more of the city’s scenery - recently voted best in the world.

Representing 25 backers of the global Counder-network, CEO Michel Weiss and Chairman Leonard Stiegeler are looking forward to bringing the world to Cape Town in January 2026.

"South Africa's G20 presidency showcases the country's excellence in convening world-class global conversations," said Michel Weiss. "While government leaders are to shape policy frameworks here, we are convinced Cape Town should host the world's most influential private sector leaders as well.”

Leonard Stiegeler added: "Africa, with its fast-growing population, technology-forward societies and resource-rich environment, is a key stakeholder of the future. It is only natural to host a future-forward conference on this continent. South Africa, as one gateway to the continent for international investors, is a great place to do so."

About Counder:

Counder is a global network that connects visionary leaders to collaborate on tomorrow's most important opportunities. Through its four pillars — Conference, Calendar, Connect, and Context — Counder creates a trusted environment for high-calibre leaders to explore, connect and drive meaningful collaboration across industries and continents. Counder represents 30+ nationalities and facilitates over 5,000 trusted connections annually through its invite-only network.

For partnership opportunities and flagship conference information, visit: https://apo-opa.co/45RbWwi