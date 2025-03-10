Premier Invest – a global investment conglomerate – will host a deal room at the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF), taking place from 24-26 March in Brazzaville.

The Deal Room is a platform for project sponsors, developers and promoters to showcase six significant upstream oil and gas transactions in Africa to potential investors and lenders. Rene Awambeng, Founder and Managing Partner of Premier Invest, will initiate the agenda and each presentation will be followed by a networking session, allowing delegates to engage in one-on-one discussions and explore potential partnerships.

With aims to highlight opportunities in the upstream oil and gas sector in Africa, the session will facilitate knowledge sharing and market insights within the continent’s energy industry while promoting collaboration and partnerships. Major players in the industry will provide case studies of potential projects in Africa as policymakers and government officials showcase regulatory frameworks that support increased investment.

Legal and financial advisors are set to present financing options and strategies for energy projects in Congo and across Africa, offering delegates high-quality insights into market trends, fiscal developments and investment risks. Furthermore, the session stands to showcase a strong slate of successful projects and best practices in upstream oil and gas transactions throughout the continent.

“The Deal Room Session at CEIF 2025 is a pivotal opportunity to connect investors, developers and policymakers, driving meaningful discussions and partnerships within the African energy sector. By showcasing key upstream oil and gas projects, the aim is to foster collaboration, share knowledge and highlight the immense potential for investment across Africa. This session underscores a commitment to accelerating energy infrastructure development and creating lasting, impactful relationships in the industry,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director at Energy Capital&Power.

With an intensified focus on deal-making, CEIF 2025 seeks to connect capital to projects, drive collaboration and catalyze a new era of industry expansion in Africa. Furthermore, the session is set to capitalize on the upcoming launch of Congo’s 2025 oil and gas licensing round, the launch of the country’s Gas Master Plan and new Gas Code, as well as a strategy to double oil production to 500,000 barrels per day by 2027.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, will bring together international investors and stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.