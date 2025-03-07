As sub-Saharan Africa’s fourth largest oil producer, the Republic of Congo has ambitions to leverage its oil production to fuel further economic growth. With over 1.8 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, Congo has ambitions to double oil production to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2027.

With aims to attract investment to the sector, Congo is preparing to launch an international licensing round at the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) this March. In light of these ambitions, an address by Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General, OPEC at CEIF 2025 is set to strengthen confidence and support cooperation among major oil producing nations in Africa.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

Last June, Congo’s Minister of Hydrocarbons Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua participated in two OPEC meetings, where the decision was made to extend oil production cuts into 2025. During the meetings, Minister Itoua expressed the country’s steadfast commitment to supporting market stability while highlighting that production cuts will encourage new investment in African oil and gas projects.

Congo is currently leading several exploration and development programs to unlock new geological plays in the country. Independent hydrocarbon producer Perenco recently yielded a shallow water discovery at its PNGF Sud license and completed a 3D seismic acquisition campaign on the Tchibouela II, Tchendo II, Marine XXVIII and Emeraude permits, paving the way for future exploration drilling.

Meanwhile, Italian major Eni is focused on exploration efforts on the conventional and deep offshore areas off the coast of Pointe-Noire. Chinese energy company Wing Wah is currently developing the Banga Kayo block while French supermajor TotalEnergies is preparing to drill the Niamou-1 exploration well on the Marine XX offshore block.

“Haitham Al Ghais’ participation at CEIF 2025 underscores the vital role of international collaboration in shaping Africa’s energy future. His insights as OPEC Secretary General will enhance dialogue, foster investor confidence and strengthen partnerships crucial to unlocking Congo’s vast oil potential,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director at Energy Capital&Power.