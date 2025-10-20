A “Computer-Aided Textile Design (CAD) Laboratory Establishment Project” has been implemented by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) in Kelibia, Nabeul Governorate, to enhance vocational training capacities and support the development of a skilled workforce for Tunisia’s textile and garment industry.

Within the scope of the project, a modern Computer-Aided Design (CAD) laboratory was established at the Kelibia Vocational Training Center, which operates under the Tunisian Vocational Training Agency (ATFP). The laboratory has been equipped with high-performance computers, advanced design devices, and professional design software widely used in the textile industry.

Through this facility, students will gain the ability to design garments digitally, test prototypes in virtual environments, and reduce production errors before manufacturing. The project will thus improve the employability of graduates while enabling local textile companies to access qualified personnel trained in modern production techniques.

The textile and apparel sector in Tunisia accounts for approximately 30% of the country’s total industrial exports and provides direct employment to more than 160,000 people through over 1,600 companies. The sector remains one of Tunisia’s key strategic industries and a major contributor to its economy.

By supporting this initiative, TİKA contributes to the modernization of the Tunisian textile sector and the alignment of vocational training with the needs of the labor market. The project also complements Tunisia’s national policies aimed at reducing youth unemployment and strengthening vocational education.

TİKA continues to support local development in Tunisia through projects that enhance vocational education quality, promote youth employment, and foster digital transformation across industrial sectors.