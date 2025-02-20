The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, Joe McGluwa, has said boxing in South Africa will not die during the term of the committee he chairs.

He spoke on the sidelines of the National Boxing Convention, currently underway in East London, and added that boxing needed to be the ultimate winner of the convention. Mr McGluwa said the committee was determined to revive the sport. “We will work with all the stakeholders at this significant gathering that will serve as a vital platform for shaping the future of boxing in South Africa. Boxing has played an integral role in South Africa’s sporting history, with former President Nelson Mandela being one of its most notable admirers,” the Chairperson said.

“Over the years, boxing has faced many challenges, from governance issues to financial constraints that have hindered its growth and global competitiveness. The Portfolio Committee recognises the importance of this convention. It reaffirms its commitment to fostering transparency, accountability and the responsible management of public funds to protect the integrity of the sport.”

The committee aligns itself with the minister’s vision of using boxing as a platform to develop athletes into world-class competitors who uphold the highest standards of excellence. The two-day Indaba was organised with the help of the Minister of Sport, Mr Gayton McKenzie.

“Through unity and dedicated leadership, we are confident that boxing can be restored to its former glory, serving as a source of national pride and inspiration,” said Mr McGluwa. He called for a return to the golden era of boxing in South Africa.