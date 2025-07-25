Today, 25 July 2025, we proudly join the continent in commemorating the Africa Day of Seas and Oceans.
Established in 2015 as part of the 2015–2025 Decade of African Seas and Oceans, this day was first marked on 25 July during the closing of the 22nd Ordinary Session of Heads of State and Government at the African Union (AU) Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The African Union – Interafrican Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR).
Today, we reflect on how the FishGov2 Project—an EU funded initiative, continues to deliver on its mandate of supporting the sustainable use and conservation of Africa’s aquatic resources, through the implementation of key policy instruments: the PFRS&the Africa Blue Ecocomy Strategy.
Over the past year, FishGov2 has:
- Strengthened governance frameworks that safeguard our seas and oceans.
- Promoted sustainable fisheries and aquaculture management, ensuring ecosystems remain productive and resilient.
- Shared practical tools, policy guidance, and best practices that empower Member States to protect marine biodiversity while enhancing food security, livelihoods, and the blue economy.
Through these efforts, FishGov2 contributes to a future where Africa’s seas and oceans are managed responsibly, for the benefit of current and future generations.