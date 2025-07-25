Today, we reflect on how the FishGov2 Project—an EU funded initiative, continues to deliver on its mandate of supporting the sustainable use and conservation of Africa’s aquatic resources, through the implementation of key policy instruments: the PFRS&the Africa Blue Ecocomy Strategy. Over the past year, FishGov2 has: - Strengthened governance frameworks that safeguard our seas and oceans. - Promoted sustainable fisheries and aquaculture management, ensuring ecosystems remain productive and resilient. - Shared practical tools, policy guidance, and best practices that empower Member States to protect marine biodiversity while enhancing food security, livelihoods, and the blue economy. Through these efforts, FishGov2 contributes to a future where Africa’s seas and oceans are managed responsibly, for the benefit of current and future generations.

Today, 25 July 2025, we proudly join the continent in commemorating the Africa Day of Seas and Oceans. Established in 2015 as part of the 2015–2025 Decade of African Seas and Oceans, this day was first marked on 25 July during the closing of the 22nd Ordinary Session of Heads of State and Government at the African Union (AU) Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.