Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) (www.CCBAGroup.com) has invested R365m in a new state-of-the-art bottling line capable of producing 72,000 bottles per hour at its plant in Midrand, South Africa.

The high-speed production line marks a South African first, producing Bonaqua Pump Still 750ml and Powerade 500ml packs with an innovative sports bottle cap. Beyond this milestone, the line will also produce Bonaqua Still in 330ml and 500ml packs, further driving the company’s efforts to expand its hydration category. Underscoring a commitment to innovation, the line will additionally produce the recently launched Powerade Springboks Edition.

“By launching this new line, we strengthen our ability to meet growing consumer demand and create shared value across the local value chain, including for our customers and communities,” said Moses Lubisi, Manufacturing and Technical Director at Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA), a company in the CCBA group.

“Importantly, this investment reaffirms the Coca-Cola system’s local approach – we produce locally, distribute locally and, where possible, source locally.”

“At CCBA, our passion for refreshing the continent drives everything we do,” said Sunil Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of CCBA. “This new production line in South Africa represents a key step in our ambitious growth plans in all our markets on the continent. It enhances our ability to meet consumer needs while reinforcing our commitment to delivering reliability and top-quality beverages across Africa.”

To help support the company’s environmental goals, the new production line features advanced technology to optimise water and energy use. Additionally, the line required skills training for employees, contributing to the development of a future-ready workforce for both the business and the country.

ISSUED BY:

Motshidisi Mokwena

Head: Reputation and Communication Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa

Tel: +27 83 306 0349

Email: mmokwena@ccbagroup.com

Keli Fernie

Head: Reputation and Communication Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

Tel: +27 82 419 8766

Email: kfernie@ccbagroup.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/456e7ua

About CCBA:

CCBA is the eighth largest Coca-Cola authorised bottler in the world by revenue, and the largest on the continent. It accounts for over 40% of all Coca-Cola ready-to-drink beverages sold in Africa by volume. With over 18,000 employees in Africa, CCBA group services more than 735,000 customers with a host of international and local brands. CCBA group operates in 15 countries, including its six key markets of South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mozambique and Namibia, as well as Tanzania, Botswana, Ghana, Zambia, the islands of Comoros and Mayotte, Eswatini, Lesotho, and Malawi.

Learn more at https://www.CCBAGroup.com