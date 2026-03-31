CityBlue Hotels, a member of The Diar Group, Africa’s fastest-growing local hotel chain, is pleased to announce a deal with Sands of Darakasi Resort Ltd for the development and operation of Oceara Residences by CityBlue, a landmark beachfront hospitality project in Watamu, Kenya.

Set on an approximately 6-acre prime beachfront site with over 130 metres of direct ocean frontage, Oceara Residences by CityBlue is envisioned as a premier coastal destination combining resort living with branded residential offerings. The development will comprise of 200+ units, including studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, supported by an extensive range of lifestyle and leisure amenities.

These will include multiple swimming pools, a beach club, restaurants, a spa, fitness facilities, and landscaped green spaces, positioning Oceara Residences by CityBlue as one of the most compelling mixed-use resort developments on the Kenyan coast. The project is currently in the development phase, with completion targeted for Q4 2029.

The development will be fully integrated into the Residences by CityBlue platform, ensuring alignment with international hospitality standards, strong brand positioning, and access to regional and global distribution networks.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit in Nairobi, Jameel Verjee, CEO of CityBlue Hotels, commented:

“Oceara Residences by CityBlue represents a significant milestone in the evolution of Kenya’s coastal hospitality market. We are proud to partner with Sands of Darakasi Resort Ltd to bring this vision to life, combining world-class hospitality expertise with a unique beachfront offering that will attract both investors and leisure travellers. Our focus is to deliver a high-performing, design-led destination that creates long-term value for all stakeholders.”

The project reflects growing investor interest in branded residential and mixed-use hospitality developments in East Africa, particularly in high-growth leisure destinations such as Watamu. With its strong positioning and comprehensive amenity offering, Oceara Residences by CityBlue is expected to appeal to both regional and international buyers seeking a blend of lifestyle, investment, and hospitality-driven returns.

Media Contacts:

Email: grow@citybluehotels.com



About CityBlue Hotels:

CityBlue is a leading hospitality and real estate management company with a growing footprint across sub-Saharan Africa. Founded in 2013, CityBlue has emerged an Africa-born partner of choice for developers across six countries on the continent with a view to delivering operational excellence and sustainable returns.