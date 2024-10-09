From October 7th to 11th, 2024, the first Zambia Mining and Investment Insaka was held at the Mulungushi International Conference Center. With the theme of “Mining Beyond Copper - Celebrating 100 Years of Mining in Zambia”, the conference attracted more than 2,000 participants from governments, enterprises and financial institutions. Zambian President Hichilema, Minister of Mines and other dignitaries attended the opening ceremony on the afternoon of the 7th. Chinese Mining Enterprises Association in Zambia (CMEAZ) organized nearly 20 Chinese mining enterprises in Zambia to participate in the Insaka, and delivered a speech as industrial representative in the opening ceremony.

Before the opening ceremony, President Hichilema, accompanied by Han Jing, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, met with representatives of Chinese mining enterprises, listened to the introduction of the business situation, and fully affirmed the contribution of Chinese enterprises to the promotion of Zanzibar's mining development.

President Hichilema noted in his speech at the opening ceremony that the Zambian government welcomes enterprises to expand their investments in the mining industry in Zambia, and is willing to strengthen dialog and communication with industry participants to create a better environment for cooperation. At present, the mining industry in Zambia is developing steadily, and the goal of producing 3 million tons of copper in 2031 can be anticipated. The Zambian government supports the legal and safe development of the mining industry, and hopes that mining investors can uphold the concept of shared future, not only bring advanced technology to Zambia, but also strengthen the training of local personnel, and promote the comprehensive economic and social development of Zambia.

After attending the opening ceremony of the Insaka, Ambassador Han Jing visited the exhibition of Chinese Mining Enterprises Association in Zambia (CMEAZ). The exhibition focuses on the operation of Chinese mining enterprises' investment and cooperation projects in Zambia and their contribution to local economic and social development. At present, there are more than 20 large-scale mining enterprises in the CMEAZ, with a cumulative investment of more than 3.5 billion U.S. dollars, and created 15,000 jobs in Zambia. The Association will continue to expand and deepen the cooperation in the mining field in Zambia, meanwhile strengthen the self-discipline of the industry, actively fulfill the social responsibility, and help Zambia to achieve the goal of producing 3 million tons of copper annually.