Kwaku Nsiah-Asare, CEO of Ghana-based gold mining company Typhoon Greenfield Development Limited (Typhoon) will participate at the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) – Africa’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders – as a speaker.

Nsiah-Asare will feature on a panel titled Ghana’s Gold Renaissance: Refining and Innovation, Enhancing the Nation's Golden Potential, where he is expected to spotlight Typhoon’s contribution to maintaining Ghana’s position as Africa’s top gold producer and the world’s sixth-largest.

AMW serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town.

At AMW, Nsiah-Asare is expected to provide an update on the company’s ongoing exploration and production activities. The company seeks to activate two additional concessions (https://apo-opa.co/4pdDmUD) to expand its and Ghana’s production portfolio. In the first half of 2025, Typhoon launched exploration programs in collaboration with the University of Mines and Technology of Ghana, enhancing local skills development and contributing to the nation’s long-term gold reserve expansion.

AMW also represents the ideal platform for Nsiah-Asare to showcase Typhoon’s leadership role in driving Ghana’s six-pillar strategy aimed at modernizing the mining sector, enhancing mineral traceability, combating illegal mining and ensuring environmental sustainability. In June 2025, the company presented Ghana’s first fully traceable and responsibly produced small-scale gold bars, positioning itself as a trailblazer in responsible and tech-enabled mining practices in West Africa.

The company also represents Ghana’s first small-scale mining firm compliant with the London Bullion Market Association standards. Typhoon reclaimed over 180 acres of land previously degraded by illegal mining and planted 15,000 coconut trees, supporting Ghana’s sustainability goals. As Ghana prepares to launch an Anti-Smuggling Taskforce and a gold tokenization facility to curb illicit trade and ensure transparency, Typhoon’s operations are expected to play a key role in shaping a more sustainable and accountable mining industry.