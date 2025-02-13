Africa’s oil and gas sector continues to draw interest from international oil companies (IOCs) through well-structured Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and strategic farm-in agreements. Last week, US major Chevron completed a farm-in agreement with Custos Energy for PEL 82 in the Walvis Basin offshore Namibia. Under this transaction, Chevron acquired an 80% participating interest and operatorship, while Custos and the National Petroleum Company of Namibia each retained a 10% interest.

The transaction marks a significant step in the development of Namibia’s offshore oil and gas sector. PEL 82, which covers blocks 2112B and 2212A, is considered one of the most attractive opportunities in the Walvis Basin. Notably, around 70% of the total block area is already covered by extensive seismic data – over 3,500 km of 2D and 9,500 km² of 3D data. Previous drilling activities on PEL 82, such as the Murombe-1 and Wingat-1 wells, have provided valuable insights into the potential of the area. Chevron’s acquisition of an interest in PEL 82 complements its existing offshore exploration efforts in Namibia, where it operates PEL 90 in the Orange Basin. Chevron's entry into PEL 82 is part of its broader strategy to expand its exploration acreage in promising global geological plays and further solidifies Namibia’s position as a leading frontier for oil and gas exploration.

One of the most critical factors in attracting IOCs is ensuring that PSCs offer favorable fiscal terms. Competitive tax regimes and profit-sharing models create incentives for investment while allowing governments to secure a fair share of revenues. Equally important is regulatory stability. Consistent and transparent policies provide companies with long-term security, minimizing uncertainties that can deter investment.

Beyond Namibia, other African nations have been structuring PSCs that continue to draw in international investors. In Equatorial Guinea, the government signed agreements in June 2024 with Chevron for offshore Blocks EG-06 and EG-11. These contracts, established in partnership with GEPetrol, outline minimum investment requirements, detailed exploration programs, and commitments to sustainable development. The attractiveness of these PSCs is largely due to their location near the productive Block B, home to the Zafiro field, and the clarity of development plans that ensure both state benefits and commercial viability.

Algeria has also seen success in crafting appealing PSCs. In 2022, a consortium led by TotalEnergies and including Sonatrach, Occidental and Eni extended a 25-year PSC for Blocks 404a and 208 in the Berkine Basin. The agreement, worth an estimated $4 billion in investment, is set to unlock over one billion barrels of oil equivalent and is made possible under Algeria’s updated hydrocarbon law, offering enhanced fiscal incentives and greater investor confidence.

Farm-in agreements, like the one recently completed by Chevron, play a pivotal role in fostering collaboration and facilitating resource-sharing and risk mitigation in oil and gas projects. By acquiring stakes in existing exploration or production blocks, companies ensure that projects with high potential receive the necessary capital and expertise to move forward. Successful farm-ins typically focus on assets with proven reserves or strong geological prospects, as seen with Chevron’s PEL 82 acquisition, which has extensive seismic coverage and previous drilling activity. This ensures that the project is not only viable but positioned for long-term success.

Other notable farm-in agreements across Africa highlight the continent’s growing appeal to IOCs. For instance, Azule Energy recently acquired a stake in Block 2914A in Namibia’s Orange Basin, further reinforcing the country’s emerging status as a key player in offshore exploration. Similarly, Africa Oil Corp has entered the offshore sector in Equatorial Guinea with PSCs for Blocks EG-18 and EG-31, signaling a revitalization of the country’s offshore exploration.

The success of PSCs and farm-in agreements across Africa underscores the continent's ability to compete for investment in a rapidly evolving global energy market. By maintaining investor-friendly policies, regulatory stability and fostering strategic partnerships, African nations can continue to attract capital and expertise to sustainably develop their oil and gas resources.

