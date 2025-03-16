On March 14, Chargé d'Affaires Wang Sheng met with Hon. Mose Moyo, Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia. Members of the Executive Committee of the Zambia-China Parliamentary Friendship Group were present.
Mr. Wang said that, in recent years, the two legislative bodies have maintained regular high-level interactions, extensive capacity-building activities and strengthened support in multilateral arenas, which have contributed to the growth of bilateral relations. He expressed a hope that the Zambian National Assembly would continue to uphold the one-China principle and further promote China-Zambia friendship.
Hon. Moyo remarked that Zambia-China friendship has a long, enduring, and unbreakable history. He thanked China for its long-standing support for Zambia’s development efforts, noting that China’s support on revitalization of the TAZARA Railway would bring new development opportunities to Zambia. The National Assembly, he said, remains steadfast in adhering to the one-China principle and is committed to deepening legislative cooperation with China, expanding all-level exchanges and actively engaging in exchanges to draw on China’s development experience.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Zambia.