The 2025 Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) has identified Mauritius as the leading government in Africa, followed by Rwanda and Botswana. The average score for countries in Africa was the lowest amongst all regions, although there has been modest improvement between 2024 and 2025.

This is according to Dinesh Naidu, Director (Knowledge) at the Chandler Institute of Governance, who was speaking at a recent regional launch of the Index in Pretoria. The event brought together policymakers, academics, and practitioners to reflect on Africa’s governance journey and the lessons emerging from the latest findings.

Now in its fifth year, the CGGI provides one of the most comprehensive global measures of government capabilities and effectiveness. For Africa, the 2025 edition of the Index presents a mixed but forward-looking picture.

“As a region, Africa still has significant work to do in improving the quality of governance,” notes Naidu. “However, the recent progress recorded suggests an upward trajectory. Even in a challenging global environment, high performance African countries are making governance advances that can inspire peers across the continent.”

Covering 120 countries across seven pillars of capabilities and outcomes, the Index offers governments practical benchmarks to track progress, identify gaps, and strengthen public institutions. While many of Africa’s 28 CGGI‑ranked countries face fiscal and institutional challenges, several stand out for progress and resilience.

Africa’s top performers

In the 2025 rankings, Mauritius (51), Rwanda (59), Botswana (61), Morocco (75), and South Africa (77) emerged as the top five regional performers. While Mauritius remains the continent’s highest-ranked country for a fifth consecutive year, Rwanda stood out as the world’s best-performing low-income country, showing that national wealth is not necessarily a pre-requisite for effective government.

Botswana has improved its judiciary quality through digitalisation reforms in recent years, while Morrocco has made notable strides in data transparency and digital infrastructure. South Africa, despite fiscal pressures, remains one of the continent’s stronger performers and a key reference point for institutional capacity.

“South Africa continues to demonstrate real strengths in the areas of Robust Laws and Policies, as well as Strong Institutions, which help it remain among Africa’s top five performers,” says Naidu. “At the same time, persistent fiscal pressures and challenges in social outcomes highlight the importance of strengthening delivery in areas such as employment and income distribution. South Africa has the frameworks in place – it now needs to focus on turning this capability into more inclusive and tangible results for citizens.”

Tanzania: most improved over five years

Although outside the continental top five, Tanzania has recorded the most improvement of any African country since the Index was first published in 2021, rising from 82nd to 78th globally. In recent years, Tanzania’s government has expanded digital governance initiatives and introduced structural reforms to improve administrative efficiency and service delivery. The government’s Digital Tanzania Project is laying a foundation for technology‑driven governance solutions, while new regulatory frameworks, such as the Data Protection Act, seek to enhance security in the digital space.

“Good government is built over decades, but every step forward matters. The achievements we see in these African countries today – from digitalisation to reforms in public institutions – are building blocks for long-term transformation,” says Naidu.

A region of contrasts

The CGGI shows that Africa’s average governance score remains the lowest out of all regions worldwide. Only two countries – Tanzania and Rwanda – improved their rankings between 2021 and 2025. Financial Stewardship continues to be a major area of concern, as fiscal envelopes tighten and government debt burdens weigh heavily across the region.

At the same time, the continent’s strong demographic momentum offers promising opportunities. With 70% of Sub-Saharan Africa’s population under 30, governments that can deliver on jobs, education, and inclusive growth stand to unlock a powerful dividend.

“What is encouraging is the progress in areas such as strong institutions and digital governance,” notes Naidu. “Across Africa, we are seeing examples of governments innovating to improve service delivery and strengthen accountability. These reforms show that even in a tough global environment, progress is possible.”

A practical tool for governments

With governments under pressure to deliver better services and governance outcomes, the CGGI provides actionable benchmarks across seven pillars: Leadership and Foresight, Robust Laws and Policies, Strong Institutions, Financial Stewardship, Attractive Marketplace, Global Influence and Reputation, and Helping People rise. Built by practitioners for practitioners, the Index provides a diagnostic tool that governments can use to identify opportunities for improvement and adopt good practices from peers.

“The Chandler Good Government Index is about recognising progress, fostering peer-to-peer learning, and inspiring improvements. We see it as a practical guide for governments committed to building long-term capabilities and improving service delivery,” says Naidu.

“The Chandler Institute of Governance remains committed to working alongside African governments, sharing insights, and strengthening public institutions to build a more resilient and inclusive future,” he concludes.

