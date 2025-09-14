From September 14 to 15, 2025, Casablanca (Morocco) will host the Investors’ Roundtable of the Central African Republic, under the high patronage of His Excellency President Faustin-Archange Touadéra and with the support of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. This major pan-African event marks a strategic milestone in mobilizing technical and financial partners around the Central African Republic’s National Development Plan (PND).

As a true platform for dialogue and cooperation, the Roundtable aims to strengthen public-private partnerships, attract structuring investments, and fast-track the implementation of key economic recovery projects. It is part of a broader effort to build investor confidence and stimulate inclusive growth in the Central African Republic.

Casablanca Roundtable: A Catalyst for Recovery and Cooperation

The stakes of this gathering are significant. The event will showcase the priority projects of the PND across strategic sectors such as infrastructure, energy, agriculture, education, health, governance, and innovation.

It also provides an opportunity to foster regional and international cooperation while positioning the Central African Republic as an active player in Africa’s economic transformation.

Africa24 Exclusive Editorial Coverage

Africa24 Group, the leading pan-African media network, will deploy an unprecedented audiovisual and digital set-up to capture the event:

Live broadcasts of plenary sessions and official addresses.



Exclusive interviews with financial partners, Heads of State, and private sector leaders.



In-depth reports from Casablanca at the heart of strategic discussions and key announcements.



Analytical insights into the economic outlook of the PND, investor mobilization, and the future of development in the Central African Republic.

Follow the Investors’ Roundtable with Africa24

Full coverage will be available live, in replay, and on demand via:

AFRICA24 (French, Channel 249) and AFRICA24 English (Channel 254) on Canal+ Afrique



MyAfrica24 App (Google Play)



Website: www.Africa24TV.com with exclusive reports, interviews, and special features

