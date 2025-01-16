Governments in Central Africa suppressed civil and political rights, especially in the context of elections, with impunity in 2024, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2025. In the region’s armed conflicts, both government security forces and nonstate armed groups committed serious violations of international humanitarian law with little fear of being held accountable.

For the 546-page world report, in its 35th edition, Human Rights Watch reviewed human rights practices in more than 100 countries. In much of the world, Executive Director Tirana Hassan writes in her introductory essay, governments cracked down and wrongfully arrested and imprisoned political opponents, activists, and journalists. Armed groups and government forces unlawfully killed civilians, drove many from their homes, and blocked access to humanitarian aid. In many of the more than 70 national elections in 2024, authoritarian leaders gained ground with their discriminatory rhetoric and policies.

“Governments across Central Africa repressed fundamental rights and liberties, notably around elections and referendums, raising concerns about government efforts to monopolize power,” said Lewis Mudge, Central Africa director at Human Rights Watch. “Still, there was hope for justice for victims of abuse in such places as the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic, where new efforts were underway to prosecute individuals implicated in serious violations.”

General elections in Chad and Rwanda were conducted in environments widely viewed as neither free nor fair, with authorities stifling the freedom of expression of political opponents, the media, and voters. The authorities in Burundi restricted political space of the opposition ahead of elections beginning in 2025.

Civilians have paid a heavy price during conflicts in the Central African Republic and DR Congo, where belligerents’ actions have hampered the delivery of humanitarian aid. Both the Congolese military and allied militias as well as the Rwandan military and the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group committed laws-of-war violations in eastern DR Congo’s North Kivu province. Hostilities forced about 2.5 million people to flee their homes. More than 700,000 people fled to Chad to escape Sudan’s armed conflict.