The International Trade Centre (ITC) celebrated its first Partnership for Africa Day, bringing together more than 200 high-level participants from institutions, Member States, business support organizations, donors, and small businesses. The event also marked a new milestone in ITC’s collaboration with the Swiss-African Business Circle (SABC). This landmark occasion showcased how strategic, inclusive partnerships can drive trade, innovation, and prosperity for African small businesses.

Held as a high-level welcome reception on the eve of Swiss Africa Business Day (SABD) 2025, the event was co-organized by ITC and SABC. It offered a unique platform for Swiss and African leaders from both the public and private sectors to deepen dialogue and shape forward-looking trade collaborations.

“By joining forces with ITC to organise a welcome reception as the official start to SABD2025, we further strengthened dialogue on Swiss-African trade. The event brought together actors from international Geneva, business support organisations, and public and private sector representatives from Africa, Switzerland, and beyond,” said Helena Bischoff, Deputy Managing Director, SABC.

A central highlight of the gathering was the signing of a memorandum of understanding between H.E. Helene Budliger Artieda, State Secretary of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), and Prof. Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank. This formalized Switzerland’s renewed commitment to advancing regional integration and SME development in Africa.

Beyond official engagements, the reception celebrated the richness of Africa’s creative economy. From a “Taste of Africa” culinary experience curated by Geneva-based African restaurants to a fashion showcase featuring designs from the Pan African Fashion Alliance (PAFA) and Swiss NGO Afrodysée, the event underscored the growing importance of diaspora engagement and cultural industries in trade development.

“The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs collaborates with ITC, a long-standing partner, to strengthen the competitiveness of African SMEs by promoting intra-African trade and fostering linkages between Africa and Switzerland,” noted SECO representatives.

As host country and development partner, Switzerland continues to play a pivotal role in ITC’s mission to empower African small businesses. Through its One Trade Africa initiative, ITC supports the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and promotes triangular cooperation between Switzerland, African institutions, and global partners.

This inaugural Partnership for Africa Day was not only a celebration but also a springboard toward a more connected, resilient, and opportunity-rich trade future for Africa. Together with Switzerland and partners such as SABC and Afreximbank, ITC is committed to turning dialogue into action—and partnerships into impact.