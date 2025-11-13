Cassava Technologies (www.CassavaTechnologies.com), a global technology leader of African heritage, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Entanglement, Inc., a U.S. pioneer in next-generation computing and AI, to fast-track advanced digital solutions in high-growth markets in Africa and the Middle East.

The partnership combines Cassava’s extensive infrastructure – including high-speed fibre networks, GPU-enabled compute, and regional data centres – with Entanglement’s expertise in AI, cyber security, and quantum-inspired platforms. Together, the companies will deliver transformative technologies across Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, and the Gulf, addressing urgent needs in cyber security, healthcare, climate sustainability, and data centre efficiency.

“This partnership comes at an exciting time for Cassava Technologies, coinciding with the launch of our GPU-as-a-Service. Across Africa, we are seeing growing demand for secure, reliable digital infrastructure with powerful processing capabilities. Collaborations like the one we have launched with Entanglement enable us to support the continent’s stakeholders in developing AI solutions relevant to Africa. By combining our infrastructure with Entanglement’s world-class AI and quantum-inspired technologies, we are creating a foundation for innovation that will transform entire industries, strengthen cyber security, and drive sustainable economic growth across Africa and the Middle East,” said Hardy Pemhiwa, President&Group CEO of Cassava Technologies.

Entanglement is uniquely positioned to lead the AI revolution through its proprietary methods that fuse quantum logic with all facets of AI to deliver superintelligence. By pairing these advances with novel chip architectures, Entanglement delivers quantum-level performance on today’s AI compute hardware. This unlocks solutions that were previously impossible across industries as diverse as telecommunications, cyber security, finance, logistics and transportation, biosurveillance and climate modelling.

“Entanglement is building the most foundational technologies to realise not only superintelligence, but also scalability in the AI ecosystem by uniting proprietary methods and novel chip architectures,” said Jason Turner, Chairman and CEO of Entanglement. “Our partnership with Cassava not only opens access to some of the fastest-growing digital economies on the planet but also positions us for long-term leadership in markets such as Africa which have been traditionally constrained by infrastructure, energy, and scale.”

The partnership will initially focus on:

Cyber security, network, and AI model security, deploying seQure’s Ground-Truth™ for telecommunication and cyber operations, and assuring governmental compliance for the use of AI.

AI Infrastructure Assurance and Export Compliance – collaborating on advancing seQure’s DCAP (Data Center Awareness Platform) at Entanglement’s secure West Palm Beach data center, located on the Mar-A-Lago power grid, to help standardize the assurances required for U.S. chip exports while preventing the misuse of AI infrastructure globally.

Data Centre optimisation, scaling hyper intelligence Hyper.Train™ to reduce AI infrastructure energy costs while boosting the performance of AI training and inference.

Biosurveillance, implementing Prepaire™ to provide real-time pathogen detection.

Climate intelligence, rolling out Quantum Almanac™ forecasting..

Beyond technology, the collaboration will establish innovation hubs, training programmes, and co-create initiatives to ensure that African and Middle Eastern markets can fully participate and take advantage of the global innovation economy. Aligning with Cassava’s focus on skills development for the next generation of digital innovators, these programmes will foster talent development, knowledge transfer, and new research initiatives in partnership with governments, enterprises, and academia.

About Cassava Technologies:

Cassava Technologies is a global technology leader of African heritage providing a vertically integrated ecosystem of digital services and infrastructure enabling digital transformation. Headquartered in the UK, Cassava has a presence across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the United States of America. Through its business units, namely, Cassava AI, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid C2, Africa Data Centres, and Sasai Fintech, the company provides its customers' products and services in 94 countries. These solutions drive the company's ambition of establishing itself as a leading global technology company of African heritage.

https://www.CassavaTechnologies.com/

About Entanglement, Inc:

Entanglement, Inc. (EI) is a next-generation computing and AI company pioneering the fusion of quantum logic, all facets of AI and advanced algorithms, and novel chip architectures to deliver solutions once thought impossible. Powered by a world-renowned team of scientists, engineers, and innovators, Entanglement’s portfolio spans cybersecurity, AI infrastructure optimization, bio-surveillance, maritime intelligence, and quantum climate modeling. Its technologies are validated through government, enterprise, and global-scale deployments—delivering secure, high-performance systems with unmatched speed, accuracy, and scalability. www.Entanglement.ai