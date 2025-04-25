The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org) strongly endorses the successful light oil discovery at the Capricornus 1-X exploration well in Namibia’s offshore Block 2914A – announced on April 24 – calling it a pivotal moment in the country’s energy evolution. The discovery solidifies the Orange Basin’s status as a major petroleum province and strengthens Namibia’s potential as a leading energy producer.

Led by operator Rhino Resources alongside partners Azule Energy, national oil company NAMCOR and Korres Investments, the Capricornus 1-X well encountered 38 meters of high-quality net pay with strong petrophysical characteristics, no water contact and flowed in excess of 11,000 barrels of oil per day during testing. These world-class results confirm the presence of a commercially viable light oil system and further elevate Namibia's status as a frontier destination of choice for upstream exploration.

The AEC commends the PEL85 joint venture partners on delivering one of the most significant discoveries in Namibia to date, reinforcing the industry’s confidence in the Orange Basin and supporting the Chamber’s long-standing position that Namibia’s geology holds exceptional promise. With a 37° API light oil quality, low CO₂ content and no hydrogen sulphide, the Capricornus 1-X find mirrors key features of the highly anticipated Venus and Graff discoveries nearby.

The latest discovery is set to catalyze further investment in Namibia’s energy ecosystem, from seismic activity and appraisal drilling to infrastructure development and regional service capacity building. The AEC believes the positive results will trigger accelerated project timelines, fast-track appraisal and development plans and draw significant attention from global energy companies, financiers and technology providers.

The Capricornus 1-X success demonstrates the powerful results that can be achieved when African institutions like NAMCOR partner with ambitious operators and experienced international players. It also underscores the strength of Namibia’s investment environment – marked by a stable regulatory framework, competitive licensing terms and strong governance – factors the AEC has long championed as critical to unlocking Africa’s energy potential. This milestone affirms the value of long-term vision, exploration persistence and a shared commitment to generating broad-based prosperity from natural resources.

“The Capricornus 1-X discovery is a pivotal moment for Namibia, reinforcing the Orange Basin’s status as a leading global exploration hub. This breakthrough boosts investor confidence and paves the way for rapid development. We commend the joint venture partners for their leadership and execution, and are confident that the relevant parties will work quickly to maximize the value of these resources. Namibia is poised to lead Africa’s energy future, with this discovery marking just the beginning,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Looking ahead, the Chamber encourages all stakeholders – industry, investors, policymakers and the global community – to seize the moment. Namibia’s upstream is rising, and Capricornus 1-X is proof that bold exploration strategies in Africa continue to yield tangible results. This is the time to double down on investment, support new entrants and ensure that African oil and gas continues to play a critical role in meeting global demand, funding local development and securing the continent’s energy future.