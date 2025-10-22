Canon Inc. (https://en.Canon-CNA.com) announced today that, in October 2025, Canon reached a historic milestone of producing a cumulative total of 170 million RF and EF interchangeable lenses for its EOS series, extending its world record [1] for the highest number of interchangeable camera lenses ever produced.

The EF lens was introduced in 1987 as the dedicated lens system for Canon’s EOS autofocus single-lens reflex film camera, debuting simultaneously with the EOS system itself. Since their inception, EF lenses have led the industry by incorporating a series of world-first [2] technologies, including the Ultrasonic Motor (USM), Image Stabilizer (IS) technology, and a multilayered Diffractive Optical (DO) element, and have undergone numerous evolutions.

In 2018, Canon launched the RF lens series, designed for the EOS R mirrorless camera system, which features a large aperture, short back focus, and high-speed communication system to deliver even higher image quality. The RF and EF lens series lineup now includes a total of 108 models [3], covering a wide range of focal lengths [4] from ultra-wide 10mm to super-telephoto 1200mm. The series also includes the world’s first VR lens [5], lenses with built-in power zoom suited for video shooting, and even those compatible with power zoom adapters—expanding the scope of creative expression and meeting the diverse needs of users for both still photography and video.

EF lens production began at Canon’s Utsunomiya Plant in 1987. Since then, both EF and RF lenses have gained strong support from a wide range of users—from beginners to professionals—leading to steady growth in production volume. Today, Canon manufactures lenses at five sites: Utsunomiya Plant; Canon Inc., Taiwan; Canon Opto (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.; Oita Canon Inc.; and Miyazaki Canon Inc. Milestones include 10 million units produced by 1995 and 50 million by 2009. Then in 2014, Canon became the first company in the world to reach 100 million interchangeable camera lenses produced. In October 2025, the company reached 170 million units, leading to the achievement of this world record. The 170 millionth lens produced was the RF 70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM Z.

Canon has maintained the No.1 [6] global market share for digital interchangeable-lens cameras for 22 consecutive years since 2003. Moving forward, Canon will continue to refine its proprietary imaging technologies and further strengthen and expand its lens lineup, pioneering new imaging possibilities and contributing to the continued evolution of photographic and video culture.

Highlights in the development of the RF/EF Lens Series

The EF lens, which was introduced alongside EOS in March 1987, has adopted a variety of world-first technologies, including Image Stabilizer (IS) technology, featured in the EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 IS USM released in 1995; a multilayered Diffractive Optical (DO) element, used in the EF 400mm f/4 DO IS USM launched in 2001; and Subwavelength Structure Coating (SWC) [7], applied to the EF 24mm f/1.4L II USM released in 2008.

In 2021, Canon launched the EOS VR System, a VR video system consisting of a mirrorless camera [8], dedicated lens, and PC software, thereby creating a 3D 180° VR video through an interchangeable lens camera. In 2024, Canon began rolling out a new series of hybrid lenses equipped with iris rings, designed to meet the needs of both still photography and professional video production. For zoom lenses, the company has also launched RF 24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z and RF 70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM Z which are compatible with power zoom adapters. For single focus lenses, the company released F1.4 L hybrid prime lens series that unified the size and ring and button position across models. In September 2025, Canon launched RF 85mm F1.4 L VCM, the fifth model in this series, demonstrating that it can meet demands in line with the changing times.

[1] Includes EF, EF-S, EF-M, EF Cinema, RF, RF-S, and RF Cinema lenses and extenders. As of October 21, 2025 (according to a survey by Canon)

[2] Among SLR cameras (according to a survey by Canon)

[3] Number of products sold as of October 22, 2025 (including extenders). The number of lens models for sale is different according to market figures.

[4] Focal length is 5.2mm to 1200mm when including VR lenses

[5] An interchangeable digital camera lens that enables VR footage with a single camera. Among interchangeable lens digital cameras released as of October 5, 2021 (according to a survey by Canon)

[6] Refers to unit share (according to a survey by Canon)

[7] A special coating with advanced anti-reflective properties

[8] For applicable cameras, please visit the official Canon website *Release dates in this document refer to dates in Japan.

