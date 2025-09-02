Canon showcased innovative printing solutions at the Print Pack Sign Expo 2025 in Tanzania, highlighting its commitment to enhancing customer experience and market penetration in East Africa through strategic collaboration.

The exhibition featured specialised zones featuring Canon's advanced technologies, including the imagePRESS V1000 for commercial print, the imagePROGRAF TM255&TC20 for CAD&GIS industry, and the Colorado and Arizona applications for interior décor, demonstrating their versatility across various applications.

Canon Central North Africa (CCNA) (https://en.Canon-CNA.com/) unveiled its latest commercial printing technologies at the Print Pack Sign Expo 2025 in Dar es Salaam, responding to rising demand in Tanzania’s fast-growing print and packaging industry. The country’s expanding consumer goods and infrastructure sectors are driving a need for more advanced printing capabilities. Canon’s presence at the Expo indicated a strategic move to support local businesses with scalable solutions for packaging, signage, CAD, GIS, and interior décor.

The company’s exhibit featured three experiential innovation zones, each offering visitors an immersive journey through cutting-edge solutions backed by live product demonstrations and on-site expertise.

Tanzania’s print market is undergoing significant growth. According to 6Wresearch (https://apo-opa.co/4lVG1zt), the broader printing sector is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% between 2025 and 2031, driven by increasing demand for promotional materials, packaging, and educational books. Commercial printing remains dominant, with steady expansion in brochures, flyers, and marketing collateral.

Meanwhile, Tanzania’s interior décor segment (https://apo-opa.co/4pkSHmD) especially textiles and homeware is projected to reach US $63 million in ecommerce revenue by 2025 and grow at a CAGR of 13.4% through 2029. This indicates strong opportunities for locally produced high-quality print and décor solutions. In this context, Canon’s presence in Dar es Salaam was not just symbolic; it was a deliberate strategic move.

“Our participation at Print Pack Sign Expo marks a significant step in bringing Canon’s latest technology closer to Tanzanian customers,” said Amine Djouahra, B2B Business Unit Director, Canon Central&North Africa. “We are committed to empowering local businesses with innovative, reliable print solutions that help them compete on a global scale.”

As visitors entered the Canon exhibit, they were welcomed into the Commercial Print Zone, where the Canon imagePRESS V1000 (https://apo-opa.co/45KP9lN) took center stage. The imagePRESS V1000 delivers sharp, high-quality colour and can print on a wide range of materials and finishes, including matte and embossed. It’s designed to meet the needs of Tanzanian packaging companies (https://apo-opa.co/41yOvFp) that are keeping pace with the fast-growing consumer goods market. With digital workflows and robust automation, it delivers both speed and consistent quality, two critical needs in local packaging.

In the CAD&GIS Print Zone, guests experienced Canon’s large-format imagePROGRAF TM255 (https://apo-opa.co/45UkJO9) and imagePROGRAF TC-20 (https://apo-opa.co/4m5RUTK) printers. These machines offer vibrant, high-speed output designed for CAD&GIS drawings, banners, signage, booklets, and brochures. As Tanzania’s commercial printing industry transitions (https://apo-opa.co/4p3cuqd) from traditional offset methods, these inkjet solutions offer the scalability and cost-efficiency local businesses need to grow alongside evolving marketing demands.

In the Interior Décor Zone, Canon highlighted the Colorado (https://apo-opa.co/4oXCDqt) and Arizona (https://apo-opa.co/4p1bdjp) series. The Colorado printer, with its UVgel technology, produces durable, high-resolution prints ideal for décor, wall graphics, and technical drawings. The Arizona flatbed printer is built for rigid substrates, including wood, acrylic, and glass, enabling customized décor applications. These solutions arrive at a crucial moment: Tanzania’s textiles and home décor market is expanding rapidly (https://apo-opa.co/4g48bXz), fueled by urbanization, rising incomes, and consumers’ desire for sustainable, artisan-quality products, with renewed emphasis on e-commerce and retail channels.

Canon specialists walked attendees through live demos at each zone, showing real print samples like envelopes, booklets, brochures, packaging, door hangers, and labels. Visitors got a hands-on look at how Canon’s technology performs across different business needs.

Canon’s participation in the Expo went beyond displaying new technology. It reflected a broader commitment to the Tanzanian market. By connecting directly with local partners and customers, the company aims to strengthen its support network, offer hands-on training, and improve service delivery across the region.

Close proximity to end-users will enable quicker turnaround, stronger customer relationships, and tailored solutions for businesses and consumers. “Canon is more than a solution provider, we aspire to be a strategic partner, providing technologies that drive efficiency, elevate quality standards, and open new creative possibilities for Tanzanian businesses.” added Amine Djouahra.

The event presented a unique opportunity for Tanzanian businesses to experience first-hand how Canon’s technology and expertise can help them thrive in the evolving print landscape.

