Nearly 70 influencers from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa gathered in Amsterdam for an immersive Canon Vision 2025 experience, centered on Canon’s newly launched PowerShot V1 and EOS R50V, both purpose-built for creators.

Canon reaffirmed its video-first strategy, inspiring the next generation of African content creators.

Canon Central&North Africa (CCNA) (https://Canon-CNA.com) brought together ten regional content creators from Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, and Tanzania to participate in Canon Vision 2025 in Amsterdam. These creators, spanning genres such as tech, lifestyle, fashion, documentary, travel, film, wildlife and wedding photography, joined more than 100 peers from across Europe and the Middle East. The event provided them with hands-on production opportunities, networking, and collaborative learning experiences, showcasing Canon’s commitment to nurturing talent and empowering storytellers.

Canon Vision 2025, hosted by Canon Europe, marked a groundbreaking initiative to connect with the global creator community. Canon is investing in the future of creativity recognising influencers as key drivers of brand engagement and consumer trust. This initiative reflects our commitment to evolving with social media dynamics, where short-form video content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels dominates audience attention.

#Unfreeze – Breaking Conventions

The event was hosted under the theme #Unfreeze, a call to break away from traditional conventions, explore motion, and unlock new creative possibilities. This marked a significant shift in Canon’s journey toward becoming a motion-first brand that embodies a creator-first mindset, aligning with how audiences interact with content today.

Creators explored Canon’s newest vlogging cameras, the PowerShot V1 and EOS R50V, designed specifically for creating content. The PowerShot V1 provides a compact and easy-to-use option for capturing quick videos and telling travel stories. Featuring a flip screen and built-in stabilisation, it ensures effortless, steady filming even when capturing content on the move. The EOS R50V provides more advanced features. With 4K video, interchangeable lenses, and fast autofocus, it delivers high-quality footage and flexibility.

The program also featured workshops and masterclasses, including specialized Shooting Like a Pro sessions on advanced storytelling techniques, emerging trends, and industry best practices. The agenda combined creativity with collaboration, offering group content challenges with prizes, a gala dinner for networking, and visits to Amsterdam’s innovative NXT Museum for immersive exhibitions and content-making opportunities.

Industry Leadership at IBC 2025

As part of the wider experience, participants also attended IBC 2025, where Canon showcased its professional video imaging ecosystem and multi-cam solutions. The company unveiled its new EOS C50, a highly versatile, full-frame, RF-mount hybrid Cinema EOS camera for professional videographers and agile production crew. With this new launch, Canon reinforces its commitment to making professional-grade technology accessible to creators of all levels.

“At Canon, our driving strategy revolves around ICE- Innovation, Customer, and Employee Experience. Canon Vision 2025 is a perfect example of how we are elevating customer experience by creating meaningful platforms for creators, who are not just our customers but also the voice of future generations of customers. By empowering influencers and content creators with high-quality tools, we enable them to tell authentic stories that inspire their audiences. This event underlines our commitment to placing the creative community at the heart of our journey, ensuring they have both the technology and the inspiration to thrive.” said Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Central&North Africa

Empowering the Next Generation of Creators

For Canon Central&North Africa, engaging with influencers and creators has always been a core pillar. From ongoing campaigns such as “#CelebrateAfrica”, “Generation R”, “Loved by Creators”, and “Go Cinematic”, to initiatives like Canon Vision 2025, Canon continues to build long-term relationships with the creative community. This event serves as another milestone in the brand’s mission to support storytellers, enabling them to expand their craft and redefine what is possible with Canon technology.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (https://Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/3VRzQ4L) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: https://Canon-CNA.com