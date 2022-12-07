Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) bolsters its commitment to youth education and empowerment in Africa by joining hands with Uganda Press Photo Awards (UPPA) for the eleventh edition of the awards.

In line with intensifying efforts to strengthen education and empowerment of youth in Africa, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) in collaboration with the Uganda Press Photo Awards (UPPA) are proud to announce the 2022 winners of this prestigious award. Under the umbrella of its flagship ‘Miraisha Programme’, this is part of Canon’s commitment to boost visual arts in East Africa, while also aligning with its philosophy of ‘Kyosei’ - to live and work together for the common good. Canon has been actively mentoring and educating young photographers in Africa to ensure they develop a strong skillset and has been collaborating with UPPA to promote this spirit of creativity and visual arts in Uganda and East Africa.

“We are pleased to see all these talented youngsters making the most of this opportunity. It warms our hearts to see that this competition has advanced to such an amazing and inspirational level where we are witnessing the benefits of giving back to the communities, we operate in. At Canon, we are committed to helping ensure photography skills is accessible to everyone in East Africa. Watching these young ambitious photographers excel, is promising and awe-inspiring,” said Amine Djouahra, Director Canon Central and North Africa.

“Many of our previous winners have gone on to achieve great success and we couldn’t be more excited for them. As we continue investing in education and nurturing young talent in Africa, we hope to expand this program beyond Uganda and East Africa. We also look forward to watching them deep-dive into the Miraisha program which gives them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interact face-to-face with industry experts, while also getting to test our top of the range equipment.”

The winners were announced at a glittering awards ceremony in Uganda. In the East African Photography Award, under the Category of Story, first place went to Amanuel Sileshi (Ethiopia); followed by Gordwin Odhiambo (Kenya); and Ericky Boniphace (Tanzania) in third place. Under the Human Category, first prize went to Ammar Abdallah Osman (Sudan); second place was Andrew Kartende (Uganda); and third place went to Helen Mulugetta (Ethiopia). Under the Planet category, Badru Katumba (Uganda) won; followed by Stuart Tibaweswa (Uganda) in second place; and Anthony Ochieng Onyango (Kenya) in third. Under the Imagine category, Margaret Njeri Ngigi (Kenya) scooped first place, and Hashim Nasor Hamza (Sudan) took second.

In the Uganda Press Photo Award, Andrew Kartende secured the top spot followed by Miriam Watsemba. Meanwhile, in the Young Photographer Award, Isaac Henry Muwanguzi was declared the winner, followed by Lyndah Katusiime in second place; and Boaz Kazoora in third.

All the winning images were showcased at a unique and distinctive exhibition at MoTIV in Kampala from 20 October to 20 November 2022. The show included work from last year’s winner, Timothy Akolamazima and runner-up Martina Nalunkuma. The work of dearly departed photojournalist, Sumy Sadurni, was also displayed.

The competition – which previously targeted Ugandan up-and-coming photographers - has this year opened its doors to candidates from Sudan, South Sudan, Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania. From this, a small group of winners get a chance to participate in the prestigious Emerging Young Photographer Mentorship Programme, with the full support of Canon.

“Our partnership with Canon has been helpful in providing these youth with the resources and expertise they need to boost visual arts in Africa. For that we are extremely appreciative and thankful. Had it not been for Canon’s unwavering support over all these years, we would not have made impact that we did,” said Anna Kućma, Director and Curator of UPPA.”

“The program guides young photographers to develop a strong skillset, from conceptualizing a project idea, to researching, photographing, editing, and working on presentations intended for national and international media. This program is quite unique in the region and delivers exceptional outcomes.”

Canon provides equipment and a budget fund of $1,500 to support this mentorship period for one year.

These students also get the opportunity to join a series of photojournalism Masterclasses with professionals; printing workshops for digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) and mirrorless cameras; as well as essential check-and-clean sessions for camera equipment, as well as in-depth classes with experienced lecturers and industry trainers between November 2022 and January 2023.

In line with the competition, Canon together with the UPPA, and the Anisuma Showroom, are giving aspiring photographers a chance to take advantage of a 10% discount on the following Canon products - the EOS 4000D with 18-55mm lens; the EOS 2000D with 18-55mm lens; the EOS 800D with 18-55mm lens; the EOS M50 MK II; the Inkjet MFP TS3140; or the Inkjet MFP TS3440. The promotion runs from 21 October until 31 December 2022 in Uganda only, and purchases can be made at the Anisuma Showroom on Jinja Road.

