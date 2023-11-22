Canon’s (www.Canon-Europe.com) CO 2 emission reduction targets have been externally validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as being in accordance with the 1.5 °C Paris Agreement.

The Canon Group Science Based Targets have been verified by the SBTi. Specifically, these were the company’s 2030 targets of 42% absolute CO 2 reduction for scope 1 and 2 and 25 % for scope 3 (Category 1 and 11) versus base year 2022.

reduction for scope 1 and 2 and 25 % for scope 3 (Category 1 and 11) versus base year 2022. Canon will continue to reduce CO 2 emissions in line with Canon's near-term environmental goals and SBTi standards, contributing to the decarbonisation of society as a whole.

Separately to the SBTi targets, Canon continues to reduce its product lifecycle CO 2 emissions per product by 3% year on year. If sustained, this will equate to roughly a 50% reduction in emissions from 2008 levels by 2030. Currently, the company is on track to achieve this target, having recorded an average improvement of 4.1% between 2008 – 2022. The cumulative reduction since 2008 amounts to 43%.

In the longer term, Canon is committed to working towards a low carbon future and aims to be net zero by 2050.

Read more about Canon’s sustainability commitments here (https://apo-opa.co/3urasIR).

SBTi is an international initiative that encourages companies to set greenhouse gas emission reduction targets based on climate science. It is jointly managed by four organizations: the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI), World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and CDP.

About Canon Europe:

Canon Europe is the EMEA strategic headquarters of Canon Inc., a global provider of imaging technologies and services. Canon Europe has operations in roughly 120 countries, with approximately 12,503 employees and contributes to approximately a quarter of Canon’s global revenues annually.

Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80 plus year history and has commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities, from cameras to commercial printers, and industrial equipment to healthcare technologies.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/3SvVhrS) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services.

Canon is constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through its technology and spirit of innovation, it pushes the bounds of what is possible – helping to see our world in ways we never have before.

Further information about Canon Europe is available at: www.Canon-Europe.com.