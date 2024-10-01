Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa, met with the National Assembly Committee for Health ahead of the Social Health Authority (SHA) launch on 1st October 2024.
The CS reassured members that the Ministry has taken all necessary steps to ensure a smooth transition and effective rollout of services. Dr. Barasa highlighted key milestones, including the passage of relevant laws, the development of the benefits package, and the establishment of a comprehensive digital platform.
She acknowledged the committee's input and the National Assembly's support throughout the process. She urged members to continue backing the SHA implementation, emphasizing its importance in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and ensuring accessible, high-quality healthcare for all.