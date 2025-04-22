Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale has issued a stern warning to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) against the licensing of unqualified and non-compliant medical facilities, emphasizing that any compliance or registration officer involved in malpractice will face consequences: “It will not be business as usual.”

During his maiden visit to KMPDC offices in Nairobi today , Hon. Duale called on the Council to uphold integrity, transparency, and service to the public as stipulated under Section 33(2) of the 2023 Social Health Insurance Act. He emphasized the Council’s pivotal role in ensuring all Kenyans, regardless of age or economic status, can access safe, quality healthcare delivered by qualified professionals.

In his address, the CS underscored the importance of unity of purpose in delivering the health agenda and unlocking Universal Health Coverage (UHC). “Let your operations reflect integrity, transparency, and service to the public,” he urged, while calling for timely service delivery, teamwork, and efficient use of public resources.

Hon. Duale assured KMPDC of the Ministry’s full support in enhancing its effectiveness through legislative reforms, resource mobilization, and stronger coordination with counties and professional bodies.

Hon. Duale also briefed the Council on the Ministry’s Digital Health Agency, highlighting its role in identifying and cracking down on unqualified medical practitioners to safeguard the public from substandard care.

Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr. Ouma Oluga stressed the need for a clear competency framework and robust professional practice evaluation to enhance service delivery and ensure high standards across the sector.

Also present was Public Health Principal Secretary Ms. Mary Muthoni and Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth. The meeting was attended by KMPDC CEO Dr. David Kariuki and Chair Prof. Stanley Khainga, along with other senior officials.