As every year, the African family entertainment centers, theme parks, and waterparks operators can immensely benefit from the upcoming DEAL 2023 B2B show being held in Dubai, UAE. The show will be a complete amusement and leisure industry ecosystem that will showcase some of the world’s most innovative and creative entertainment concepts. The 29th edition of the show is scheduled to take place at the prestigious Dubai World Trade Centre, during March 14th-16th. For more information on DEAL please log on to http://www.DEALMiddleEastShow.com.

With 300 plus exhibitors from across 40 plus countries, DEAL 2023 is all set to bring the industry leaders and showcase concepts that are developed with the current requirements of the fast-paced generation.

"Africa, with its FEC, themeparks, and entertainment industry sector, is one of the fastest-growing continents and a location with enormous promise. The younger generation is more demanding, wants constant entertainment, and is searching for the newest entertainment ideas. They require the best entertainment venues available in their nations. They want to be at the forefront of the newest immersive and VR entertainment innovations since their tastes and preferences are always evolving. With this shift in consumer behavior, they also require captivating experiences to satiate their desire for amusement. One such trade exhibition that will assist African companies in meeting this rising need is DEAL 2023, according to Sharif Rahman, CEO of International Expo.

"Several DEAL exhibitors from across the world will present a variety of cutting-edge innovations from which African FECs and amusement operators might choose from. Theme park visitors will soon be able to inhabit realms that were practically impossible to duplicate thanks to VR games. This is a wonderful commercial opportunity for mall owners, real estate developers, and other stakeholders in Africa, looking to build or grow their distinctive projects embedded with a gaming / entertainment zone," continued the IEC CEO. DEAL 2023 will offer the ideal platform for the exhibitors, attendees, and end consumers who wants to experience these incredible concepts.

Regarding the development of virtual reality concepts, Mr. Rahman said, "Today, entertainment is a crucial component of any retail megamall. The main goal is to get more people in, which will eventually result in more sales. The African participants that attend DEAL can also visit the VR Parks in the UAE to learn more about their potential and how they are increasing their revenue. The facility can stay the same, but the games and software need to be updated and modified, which is less expensive than altering the facility's entire interior. There are numerous VR-based ride options in Dubai, including those found at Virtual Worlds and Magic Planet. An unique VR Park in the Dubai Mall has also changed the landscape of the city.”

The DEAL show organisers urge the participating exhibitors to plan their trip in advance to also witness this multi-billion-dollar event.

Apart from Africa, the trade visitors will arrive from all parts of the globe including, Australia, Europe, United States, Turkey, GCC countries, among other geographies. Middle East and Africa region has become the cynosure for the global FEC, themeparks and amusement industries and DEAL is ideally positioned to support the participating global exhibitors and trade visitors.

About International Expo-Consults (IEC):

International Expo-Consults LLC (IEC) is an internationally recognized trade show management company with an impressive track record of over 29 years of operations in the Middle East and Asia Pacific region. The Exhibition arm of the Dubai-based conglomerate, the Falak Holding; IEC is the organiser of key exhibitions including Sign and Graphics Imaging (SGI), and the Dubai Entertainment, Amusement and Leisure show (DEAL). Falak Holding has been an industry pioneer for the last 38 years having diversified business interests including real estate development; retail - sports, fashion, home furnishings; exhibitions, medical diagnostics, trading and many more as part of its portfolio. Falak Holding is also a key stakeholder and investor in the prestigious Dubai Sports City project. For more information on DEAL please log on to http://www.DEALMiddleEastShow.com.