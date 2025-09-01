Bold Sports (https://BoldSportsng.com/), Nigeria’s homegrown digital-first sports media brand, today announced a landmark partnership with SnagInspector, the building solutions and real estate safety platform from SpaceCube Africa.

The collaboration will enhance on-ground and digital fan engagement for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Rwanda’s Amavubi at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. Fans across Nigeria will enjoy co-branded activations, on-ground coverage, and digital content designed to bring them closer to the action while promoting safer homes and communities nationwide.

“We are thrilled to welcome SnagInspector as our partner for this defining moment in Nigerian football. At Bold Sports, our mission is to create fan-first storytelling that unites communities. Working with a brand that champions safety and quality in our living spaces adds a powerful new layer to that mission.” Tosin Oluwalowo, CEO, Bold Sports said.

“At SpaceCube Africa, we believe the same values of safety, trust, and quality that guide our work in construction should also shape the communities where Nigerians come together to celebrate football, Testimony Asegunmute, MD, SpaceCube Africa said. “This partnership with Bold Sports allows us to connect with fans in a meaningful way, uniting passion for the game with our mission to build safer homes and cities.”

Through this partnership, Bold Sports and SnagInspector will:

Deliver immersive stadium experiences, exclusive giveaways, and co-branded digital content for Nigerian football fans.

Promote awareness about safe spaces, quality construction, and informed homeownership.

Since its launch, Bold Sports (https://BoldSportsng.com/) has pioneered digital-first, fan-centered sports coverage, from the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations to the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket, reaching millions of Nigerian sports enthusiasts across platforms. Guided by its motto – Boldly Nigerian. Passionately Sporty. – Bold Sports is building the future of Nigerian sports storytelling.

SnagInspector, the digital arm of SpaceCube Africa, is a trusted authority in property diagnostics, quality construction, and real estate safety advocacy. With a vibrant online presence and over ₦15 billion in property-related losses prevented for Nigerian families, SnagInspector sets new standards for transparency, accountability, and consumer empowerment.

About SpaceCube Africa:

SpaceCube Africa is a leading construction and real estate solutions company, dedicated to sustainable design, quality assurance, and client-centric delivery across Nigeria. With a portfolio of more than 50 projects across diverse sectors, the company is pioneering technology-driven practices that raise industry standards. Learn more at www.SpaceCubeAfrica.com.

About Bold Sports:

Bold Sports is Nigeria’s leading digital sports media platform, providing high-quality, data-driven coverage of Nigerian athletes at home and abroad. Through video, storytelling, and real-time engagement, Bold Sports connects a passionate community of fans with the moments that matter — from grassroots to global competitions.

With a bold, multimedia-first approach, we celebrate Nigeria’s sporting excellence and foster national pride across generations and geographies.