A UN expert today welcomed Benin’s innovative efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism, particularly in its northern regions and called for timely judicial process in terrorism cases, in conformity with international human rights standards.

“Benin has demonstrated a forward-looking approach by combining security measures and development strategies,” said Ben Saul, UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, at the end of his 10-day visit to the country.

“Terrorist groups often exploit community grievances, such as persistent inequalities and perceived marginalisation,” said the Special Rapporteur. “Efforts to accelerate inclusive and participatory development, in particular in northern regions, are critical to building resilience against radicalisation.”

“Benin has enhanced border security to prevent the entrance of terrorists by expanding the presence of police, the military and border authorities while extending hospitality to refugees from neighbouring countries in the Sahel,” he said. The Special Rapporteur expressed concern over the humanitarian impacts of terrorism on refugee inflows and internal displacement in the North, which have placed additional strain on already impoverished communities and local authorities.

The Special Rapporteur urged the Government of Benin to narrow and make more precise the definition of terrorism and terrorist offences under Article 161 and subsequent provisions of the Criminal Code to ensure the law encompasses only acts that genuinely constitute terrorism and aligns with international standards.

Since 2019, hundreds of arrests, many seemingly arbitrary or without adequate notice of reasons for arrest, have been made in connection with terrorism-related crimes. The Special Rapporteur expressed concern that many individuals are still awaiting the resolution of their cases before the Cour de Répression des Infractions Économiques et du Terrorisme (CRIET). The Special Rapporteur observed that some of these individuals have remained in pretrial detention for years. He encouraged continued efforts to address the backlog and ensure that judicial processes are timely and consistent with international human rights standards.

He further encouraged the Government to address prison overcrowding and ensure conditions of detention meet international standards. Saul also highlighted the role of civil society organisations in promoting human rights in counter-terrorism, including access to justice and addressing the root causes of violence.

The Special Rapporteur will present a detailed report on his findings to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2025.