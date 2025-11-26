The Board of Directors of the African Development Fund approved additional financing of $28 million for Benin to continue the Economic Governance and Private Sector Development Support Programme (PAGE-DSP) on 24 November 2025.

Following phases I and II, which were successfully implemented in 2023 and 2024, respectively, the objective of this financial support is to increase the contribution made by Benin's private sector to the economy. Specifically, it aims to improve the business climate, strengthen Special Economic Zones, support the agro-industrial sector and enhance climate resilience.

"This additional funding concludes the exemplary implementation of the first two phases of the programme by the Government of the Republic of Benin," said Robert Masumbuko, the African Development Bank Group’s Country Manager in Benin.

In terms of expected outcomes, the programme aims to contribute to achieving convincing results by 2025: an increase in private investment to 35.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025 (compared with 29.9 percent in 2022); an increase in the amount of investment in the Glo-Djigbé Special Economic Zone to 23 billion CFA francs, approximately $40.5 million (compared with 11 billion CFA francs, approximately $19.3 million in 2021); and an increase in the value added of agri-food industries to 7.7 percent of GDP in 2025 (compared with 6.1 percent in 2022).

"This programme consolidates the results of the first two phases, which totalled approximately $100 million," said Ammar Kessab, Senior Programme Manager at the African Development Bank.

Several measures will be implemented as part of the programme. In particular, the Council of Ministers will adopt a decree on the National Competition Authority, which will define its powers, composition and funding. Bringing the Authority into operation will enable it to contribute to national competition policy and ensure free competition. A similar decision will concern the Directorate for the Promotion of E-commerce, which will be responsible for implementing the National E-commerce Strategy 2025–2029.

Another measure provides for updating the gender assessment in the agricultural sector to bring it into line with the "gender-responsive budgeting" approach. The gender assessment in the agricultural sector had not taken this approach to budgeting – which is now a requirement for all sectoral ministries – into account. The approach will enable the State to target its interventions aimed at women more effectively.

