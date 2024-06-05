On June 4, 2024 a Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Belarus and the Kingdom of Eswatini was signed in Pretoria by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of South Africa, Igor Bely, and the High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Eswatini to the Republic of South Africa, Lindiwe Kunene.

This event paves way to opportunities for the development of the entire range of relations between both nations in political dialogue, promotion of trade and economic cooperation, creating ties in the fields of education, healthcare, science and technologies, cultural exchange.

In certain areas of cooperation work between two countries is already underway. There is a mutual interest in providing a legal framework for the relations between Belarus and Eswatini.

The Heads of the Diplomatic Missions discussed further practical steps in the development of bilateral cooperation.

For a long time Eswatini has remained on a very short list of countries which do not have diplomatic relations with Belarus. Changes in the international and regional situation, as well as the Belarusian diplomacy’s active promotion of the idea of a mutually beneficial cooperation between African partners and our nation, amid neocolonial approaches of some international powers, have been convincing an increasing number of African leaders of the prospects of developing stronger relations with Belarus.