The Basketball Africa League (BAL) (https://BAL.NBA.com/) and Wave, Africa’s fastest-growing mobile money platform, have joined forces to elevate the fan experience and make basketball more accessible in Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire. The collaboration will introduce a series of engaging initiatives designed to bring communities closer to the game in conjunction with the 2025 BAL season.

Leading up to the BAL’s Sahara Conference group phase that will take place from Saturday, April 26 – Sunday, May 4, at the Dakar Arena in Senegal, the BAL and Wave will host a 5-on-5 streetball basketball tournament in Dakar for eight teams of male players. The tournament will tip off on Saturday, March 22 and culminate with a championship game in early May. The eight teams will be comprised of four teams selected by the Senegalese Basketball Federation and four open spots. Registration for the open spots is open now here (https://apo-opa.co/4hrTNru), after which a selection committee will review the applications and determine the four participating teams.

In addition to promoting local competition, Wave is dedicated to enhancing the BAL experience by making it more accessible and rewarding for fans. Wave users will have the opportunity to earn exclusive rewards, gifts, and other exciting perks through the Wave App rewards program, allowing more people to engage with the excitement of the BAL. Wave users can take advantage of exclusive offers on tickets for the BAL games in Dakar, which are available for purchase now at BAL.NBA.com and Bal-teewtickets.com.

The marketing partnership extends beyond Senegal and will also bring impactful initiatives to Côte d’Ivoire. In September 2025, Wave and the BAL will unveil a newly refurbished basketball court in Abidjan, offering young athletes a modern and inspiring space to develop their skills. In addition to the unveiling, the BAL and Wave will organize a training camp at the court for local youth. Additionally, one lucky Wave user from Côte d’Ivoire will win an all-expenses-paid trip to South Africa to attend the 2025 BAL Finals in Pretoria on June 14, where ​​they will have the opportunity to experience the culmination of the BAL season.

“Our collaboration with Wave is part of our commitment to make the BAL and basketball more accessible across the continent,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall. “We look forward to working together to provide more opportunities for youth, players and fans in Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire to engage with the game and our league.”

Echoing this sentiment, Wave Senegal General Director El Hadji Malick Guèye highlighted the synergy between basketball and financial inclusion, stating, “This marketing partnership with the BAL aligns perfectly with Wave’s ambition to expand access to essential services, both in finance and culture. As we revolutionized digital payments in the transport sector, we believe that supporting basketball can be a powerful driver of change. By making the BAL more accessible and launching community-driven initiatives, we reinforce our commitment to a cashless, inclusive, and connected Africa.”

Katier Bamba, Wave Côte d’Ivoire General Director, emphasized the collaboration’s local significance: “Basketball is a growing passion in Côte d’Ivoire, and we are thrilled to work with the BAL to provide opportunities that will leave a lasting impact on the community. The court refurbishment in Abidjan will not only give young athletes a professional-grade space to develop their skills but also serve as a hub for local engagement and youth empowerment. Our commitment to financial inclusion extends beyond digital payments; it’s about creating experiences and opportunities that uplift entire communities.”

The Sahara Conference group phase will feature home team ASC Ville de Dakar (Senegal), defending BAL champion Petro de Luanda (Angola), first-time BAL participant Kriol Star (Cape Verde) and 2022 BAL champion US Monastir (Tunisia).

Contacts:

Marie-Pierre Anamba Onana, BAL

+221 78 637 70 62

manamba@thebal.com

El Hadji Serigne Falilou Mback CISSE, Wave

+221 77 484 98 87

falilou.cisse@wave.com

Yasmina Ndella Bileoma, Wave

+221 77 555 49 53

yasmina@wave.com

Fans can follow the BAL (@theBAL) on:

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/4impNi1

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/4j2FaMz

Threads: https://apo-opa.co/41J0xeM

X: https://apo-opa.co/41K2HuD

YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/41J0HCU

Register their interest in receiving more information at https://BAL.NBA.com/

About the BAL:

The Basketball Africa League (BAL), a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and NBA Africa, is a professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa that will tip off its fifth season in April 2025. Headquartered in Dakar, Senegal, the BAL builds on the foundation of club competitions FIBA Africa has organized across the continent and marks the NBA’s first collaboration to operate a league outside North America.

About WAVE:

Wave Mobile Money is Africa’s fastest-growing mobile money product. Wave is using technology to build a radically inclusive and extremely affordable financial network. Our ambition is to make Africa the first cashless continent in the world. Wave is operating in seven countries (Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Uganda, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Mali,&Burkina Faso). You can learn more at https://www.Wave.com/en/.