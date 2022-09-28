Barrows (www.BarrowsHotels.com​), the provider of hotel investment and advisory services for hotels in the Middle East and Africa, is developing new commercial business parks in Mauritius

The Business Parks will feature 80 Commercial/Industrial Multi-Use Units for Sale, which are suitable for use as: office, showroom, storage, studio, light manufacturing, and small enterprises activities. Sizes of the units vary between 35.5 and 71 sqm. with secured on-site parking provided. These prominent new commercial business parks will be developed on 4 locations in Mauritius.

The Business Parks benefits from access to an well-established infrastructure network with access to features such as: high speed (fibre optic) internet and telephone, single and 3 phase electricity, close proximity to public transport and major roads, commercial shopping centre, banks, post office, schools, gym as well as a number of other very useful amenities and services within 5 car minutes.

Barrows Commercial acquires land positions in the immediate vicinity of main roads. The position is strategically an important choice and always located in areas with high traffic intensity, said CEO Erwin Jager.

The rooms are spread over 4 floors and situated on a podium in which the other facilities, such as a restaurant, meeting facilities, business center and sports facilities will be realized. Parking possibility is under the podium, solved. The expected start of construction of this project is March 2023. The project offers a perfect long-term solution for chains such as DHL, FedEx, UPS as well local service companies as hotel suppliers, food suppliers, marine suppliers, and automotive service suppliers.

West Africa is growing strongly and in the coming decades West Africa will develop more new infrastructures for Small Medium Enterprises which creates many new jobs and new business opportunities.

Barrows is specialized in the fast-growing hotel industry in the entire MENA Region including West Africa and is since 2022 investing in the development of Commercial Business Parks in strategic locations with sister company Barrows Commercial Developments.