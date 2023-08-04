On 29 July 2023, as part of the celebration of the 56th Anniversary of the founding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on 8 August 2023, the Royal Thai Embassy in Dakar, in collaboration with the ASEAN Embassies to the Republic of Senegal (Indonesia and Malaysia), organised the ASEAN Family Day 2023 at Voile d'or Beach, Dakar.
The activity aims to raise awareness on ASEAN, promote ASEAN culture, as well as strengthen friendship and enhance relations among the ASEAN Embassies in Dakar and the ASEAN community members in Senegal. More than 60 people attended the event, including Ambassadors, diplomats and staff of ASEAN Embassies, and Thai, Indonesian and Malaysian communities in Senegal and their families.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy, Dakar, Senegal.