The Association for Sustainable Mobility in AFRICA (ASMAFRICA) (https://ASMAFRICA.org/) will host a high-level panel during the 2nd Africa Climate Summit (ACS2), spotlighting sustainable transport as a driver of Africa’s development, resilience, and integration.

The panel, titled “Opportunities for Sustainable Transport in Africa: Just Transition, Financing, Integration,” will take place on Monday, September 8, 2025, from 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM (EAT) at the Addis Ababa International Conference Center (AICC), Room AP 4.

The session will present preliminary findings of the White Paper on Sustainable Mobility in Africa, which will be finalized and launched at COP30 in Belém, Brazil. It will also provide space for dialogue on the opportunities of a just and equitable transition, innovative financing mechanisms, and regional integration through harmonized transport regulations and corridors.

Quotes

“Sustainable mobility of goods and people is a requirement for a prosperous Africa: it is the backbone of inclusive development, the breath of an Africa moving forward, and the silent engine that transforms everyday life into shared dignity.” Linda Alliali Ehui, President of ASMAFRICA

"Developing sustainable transport in Africa requires us to see the Blue Economy as both a mobility solution and a growth driver. From an African perspective, this means investing in smarter maritime corridors—like the Djibouti–Ethiopia route that cuts costs for landlocked countries—while also scaling local initiatives such as Kenya’s mangrove restoration projects and Madagascar’s seaweed farming, which link climate action with livelihoods. At a regional level, efforts like the Great Blue Wall show how coordinated ocean governance can generate jobs, protect ecosystems, and open up innovative financing such as blue bonds. By combining infrastructure, community stewardship, and creative financing, Africa can shape a transport system that is not only low-carbon but also inclusive and resilient." Amb. Nancy Karigithu – Ambassador of Blue Economy, Kenya Presidency

Event Details

Panel Title: Opportunities for Sustainable Transport in Africa: Just Transition, Financing, Integration

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM (EAT)

Venue: Addis Ababa International Conference Center (AICC), Room AP 4, Ethiopia

Panelists

Ambassador Nancy Karigithu - Blue Economy Advisor, Executive Office of the President of Kenya; Special Envoy for Maritime and Blue Economy

- Blue Economy Advisor, Executive Office of the President of Kenya; Special Envoy for Maritime and Blue Economy Dr. Jovin Mwemezi - Transport and Corridor Development Expert, African Union Transport and Mobility Division

- Transport and Corridor Development Expert, African Union Transport and Mobility Division David Niyonsenga - Team Leader, African Road Safety Observatory (AfRSO), African Union Transport and Mobility Division

- Team Leader, African Road Safety Observatory (AfRSO), African Union Transport and Mobility Division Maria Ogbugo - Maritime Development&Decarbonization Expert, Climate Champions Team

- Maritime Development&Decarbonization Expert, Climate Champions Team Hubert Ruzibiza - Senior Climate Finance Advisor; Founder, Climate Prosperity Center Africa; ASMAFRICA Advisory Board Member

- Senior Climate Finance Advisor; Founder, Climate Prosperity Center Africa; ASMAFRICA Advisory Board Member Linda Alliali Ehui - Insurance Transport and Construction Expert; Chairwoman of ASMAFRICA

Moderator: Kassamba HAIDARA – Expert in organizational transformation and sustainable finance, General Secretary of ASMAFRICA

Media Contact:

Name: Kassamba Bintou DIABY HAIDARA,

General Secretary, ASMAFRICA

Email: contact@asmafrica.org

Phone: +225 07 67 47 73 06

About ASMAFRICA:

ASMAFRICA is an independent Pan-African Think&Do Tank. It is registered in Côte d’Ivoire and gathers African and Afro-descendant experts. Its network covers more than 13 countries. Fields of expertise include maritime, aviation, railway, road, urban and rural mobility, finance, and digital innovation. Its mission is to promote an Afrocentric approach to sustainable mobility, adapted to Africa’s realities and aligned with global climate goals.