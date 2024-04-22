APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the premier award-winning Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is glad to announce that its Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), has been extended a prestigious invitation to attend and speak at the upcoming International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Centenary Celebration and 86th Congress. The invitation, extended by Mr. Gianni Merlo, President of AIPS, marks a significant recognition of Pompigne-Mognard's contributions to the sports media industry.

The Congress, set to take place in Santa Susana, Barcelona, Spain, will host the AIPS Centenary Celebration on April 29, 2024. The AIPS Congress is a gathering of esteemed sports journalists and industry leaders from around the world, providing a platform for meaningful discussions on the future of sports journalism.

Founded in 1924, the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) has been at the forefront of promoting fair play, ethical reporting, and camaraderie among sports journalists globally. With over 161 national sports press associations and more than 9,500 professionals as members, AIPS continues to champion the interests and working conditions of sports media professionals worldwide.

APO Group is proud to align with AIPS in their mission to advance the field of sports journalism and is honoured to contribute to the discussions at the Congress. Pompigne-Mognard's participation in the panel discussion alongside other distinguished sports leaders will provide valuable insights into the future of sports media.

Nicolas' wholly-owned company, APO Group, is the Pan-African Public Relations agency of the NBA and the Basketball Africa League, as well as the Strategic Partner of the Olympic Movement in Africa (ANOCA). It has also been the Pan-African Public Relations agency of FIFA during the last three years.

From 2017-22, APO Group was the Main Official Sponsor of Rugby Africa, the continental governing body of rugby in Africa, before progressing to become its Official Public Relations Partner and Sport Marketing Agency in 2023.

APO Group is the Official Partner of iconic French football club Olympique de Marseille’s OM Africa development programme, and it has been the Official Sponsor of Africa’s first ever World Tour cycling team, NTT Pro Cycling, from 2020 to 2022, and the Official Sponsor of the Lux Afrique Polo Day from 2019 to 2021.

APO Group has recently been selected as the exclusive Public Relations partner by the Beast Foundation - a leading sports and education programme set up by former Springbok rugby star Tendai ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira.

Nicolas is a Special Advisor to the President of Rugby Africa, providing expert advice and guidance on specific issues related to rugby and matters of interest on the African continent. He is also a member of the Advisory Board of the World Football Summit.

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard has been named among the 100 Most Influential Africans 2023.

The New African Most Influential Africans list credits Nicolas as an entrepreneur who is "dominating the African Public Relations landscape" and acknowledges “his mastery of Africa’s media landscape, which has earned him the trust of many prominent business and political leaders globally, making him a key agenda driver on the continent”.

"APO Group is honoured to be part of this historic event, commemorating 100 years of excellence in sports journalism," said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder, and Chairman of APO Group. "We praise the work AIPS is doing in advancing the field of sports journalism and are eager to contribute to the dialogue on its future."

Media contact:

marie@apo-opa.com

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group stands as the premier award-winning Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. Renowned for our deep-rooted African expertise and expansive global perspective, we specialise in elevating the reputation and brand equity of both private and public organisations across Africa. As a trusted partner, our mission is to harness the power of media, crafting bespoke strategies that drive tangible, measurable impact in Africa and beyond.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation in communication strategies has been recognised with prestigious awards, including a PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award, five PRovoke Media Africa SABRE Awards and two World Business Outlook Awards in 2023 alone, in categories, among others, including Leading Public Relations Firm Africa 2023 and Leading Pan-African Communications Consultancy Africa 2023.

Our esteemed clientele, including global giants like Canon, Nestlé, TikTok or Coca-Cola, reflects our unparalleled ability to navigate the complex African media landscape, with teams on the ground in numerous African countries, offering unmatched insights and reach across the continent.

APO Group is dedicated to reshaping narratives about Africa, challenging stereotypes, and bringing inspiring African stories to global audiences, with our expertise in developing and supporting public relations campaigns worldwide uniquely positioning us to amplify brand messaging, enhance reputations, and connect effectively with target audiences.

For more information, please visit our website: www.APO-opa.com