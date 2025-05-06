APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is pleased to announce that its Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, will attend the 2025 AIPS (International Sports Press Association) Congress and Sports Media Awards, set to take place from 13 to 17 May in Morocco.

The AIPS Congress is a gathering of esteemed sports journalists and industry leaders from around the world, providing a platform for meaningful discussions on the future of sports journalism. The event will return to Morocco for the second time in 2025, with Marrakech having been the host venue in 2005. Nearly 300 attendees are expected, including leading sports journalists and media stakeholders. They will explore emerging trends such as event coverage, ethical reporting, and the growing role of technology in sports journalism.

APO Group has established itself as a key player in Africa’s sports media industry, reflecting an ongoing commitment to showcasing African sporting excellence. Pompigne-Mognard has led several high-profile efforts to amplify African sporting narratives globally, and his presence at the 2025 AIPS Congress underscores his continued dedication to elevating sports journalism and promoting the potential of African sport on the world stage.

Expanding on APO Group’s commitment to sports journalism, Pompigne-Mognard said, “I am delighted to once again be part of such a significant gathering of sports media professionals. Sport is a powerful driver of unity and economic growth. At APO Group, we are passionate about the potential that it holds for positioning Africa as an attractive investment destination. AIPS provides an important platform to share ideas and strengthen professional standards, and I look forward to engaging in conversations that shape the industry's future.”

Building on these sentiments and further underscoring its dedication to advancing the sector, APO Group partners with major sports organisations across Africa. This includes serving as the pan-African public relations agency for the NBA and the Basketball Africa League and as a strategic partner of the Olympic Movement in Africa (ANOCA). APO Group was also the PR agency of FIFA in Africa for three consecutive years and has supported iconic sporting-related organisations and initiatives like Olympique de Marseille’s OM Africa programme, NTT Pro Cycling, the Lux Afrique Polo Day, and the Beast Foundation.

Named among the 100 Most Influential Africans by New African magazine in both 2023 and 2024, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard is widely recognised for his strategic understanding of Africa’s media landscape. He is trusted by global and regional organisations for his expertise, authenticity, and passion for African storytelling. He also serves as a Special Advisor to the President of Rugby Africa and is a member of the Advisory Board of the World Football Summit.

Through its presence at the 2025 AIPS Congress and Sports Media Awards, APO Group looks forward to positively influencing sports journalism on the African continent.