Hosted by the West African Health Organization (WAHO), in partnership with the Regional Animal Health Center (RAHC) and the Health Security Program for West and Central Africa (HeSP), the Annual Meeting of Data Managers for Epidemiological Surveillance based on the "One Health" approach, underscored the regional commitment to effective implementation of the approach, that comprehensively integrates human, animal, and environmental health dimensions to address health challenges.

Since the introduction of the District Health Information System, version 2 (DHIS2) in 2014, WAHO has been instrumental in promoting data sharing related to epidemic-prone diseases across ECOWAS with the aim of improving the accessibility, availability, and dissemination of health information.

Based on the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, the global alert level for monkeypox (MPOX), and ongoing screwworm outbreaks, the meeting focused on updating information on epidemiological surveillance in member countries, evaluating and enhancing data surveillance dashboards, and proposing strategies to strengthen coordination and data-sharing mechanisms among key stakeholders.

The event gathered approximately 60 participants, including representatives from member countries, human and animal health data managers, and professionals responsible for epidemiological reporting, to assess the progress made, identify challenges, and strengthen collaboration in the use of epidemiological data.

Mr. Raul KOUAME, Program Officer for Climate Change and Climate Services— ECOWAS Directorate of Environment and Natural Resources, emphasized the often-overlooked environmental impact on both physical and mental health, “a comprehensive ‘One Health’ approach is essential to addressing the health challenges of our region,” he reiterated. Acting Director of the Regional Animal Health Center (RAHC), Dr. Hassane ADAKAL, discussed the role of domestic and wildlife species in the emergence of zoonotic diseases. Representing the WAHO Director General Dr. Melchior Athanase Joël Codjovi AÏSSI, Dr. Mamadou DIARRASSOUBA pointed out the importance of strengthening regional health security through the "One Health" approach.

Data collected in 2024 revealed a significant increase in emerging infectious diseases in the ECOWAS region, with 67 new outbreaks identified—a 31.3% rise compared to 2023. The discussions, therefore, focused on the intergration of environmental and animal health indicators into regional platforms, harmonizing workflows among WAHO, the CRSCM, the RAHC, and member states, as well as strengthening the capacities of stakeholders involved in the "One Health" approach.

The outcomes of this meeting, therefore, will guide the development of a robust regional report, supporting strategic planning and data integration into national and regional systems—representing a strategic opportunity to improve data quality, enhance early warning systems, and strengthen regional resilience to epidemics.