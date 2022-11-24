As a key player in the African energy sector and a champion for the development of Angola’s renewable energy space, Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announce the participation of Angola’s Minister of Energy and Water, H.E. João Baptista Borges, as a speaker at this year’s Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2022 (https://bit.ly/3ufKLaZ) Conference and Exhibition.

Having demonstrated great leadership in promoting the sustainable socioeconomic development of Angola, H.E. Minister Borges’ ongoing efforts towards infrastructure modernization and renewable energy development have seen a significant increase in power production and electricity supply in the southern African country.

With less than a third of Angola’s population connected to the national grid, the country’s Ministry of Energy and Water has been active in improving the quality of energy and water supplies while promoting private sector participation and increased international investment.

H.E. Minister Borges’ presence at Angola’s premier energy event – which will unite energy policymakers, companies, and investors – will be crucial towards bringing investment opportunities to local, regional, and global firms and allowing the private sector to participate in one of Africa’s fastest growing economies and lucrative investment destinations.

Now in its third edition, AOG 2022 will serve as the premier platform for international and regional energy players to address the most pressing matters in the country’s energy market while spurring investment and deal-making, facilitating cooperation and collaboration, and highlighting the role of Angola’s resources and industries in the shifting global economy.

Taking place in Luanda from 29 November to 1 December, AOG 2022 will be held under the auspices of Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, and in partnership with Angola’s national concessionaire, the National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels; AIDAC; and the African Energy Chamber.