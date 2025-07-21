The Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) Conference&Exhibition returns as the premier platform for the country’s hydrocarbon industry. Convening operators, financiers, service providers and technology experts in Luanda on September 3-4, 2025, the event represents the largest of its kind in the country. This year’s edition reintroduces exclusive exhibition-only passes, offering strategic access to the exhibition floor.

Striving to sustain oil production above one million barrels per day, Angola is driving a series of ambitious oil projects, from frontier exploration to incremental production to brownfield drilling and seismic data acquisition. At the same time, the country is pursuing advanced gas development opportunities, in line with goals to balance hydrocarbon production with a transition to low-carbon fuels. This strategy has created a unique opportunity for operators, service providers, technology experts and research and development firms to deploy their innovative solutions across the market. This year’s AOG 2025 exhibition will showcase these solutions, with companies from across the entire oil and gas value chain featured on the exhibition floor.

This year’s AOG 2025 will feature Sonangol as a diamond exhibitor. As the country’s national oil company, Sonangol is spearheading efforts to increase oil production, advance gas development while decarbonizing the industry. Additionally, the event will feature the following platinum exhibitors:

Etu Energias

Labman

The AOG 2025 gold exhibitors include:

Azule Energy

ENSA

EY

Kotoil Energy

Cabship

Sonamet

Alfort Petroleum

Meanwhile, silver exhibitors include:

Petrotec Group

3S Service

ACE Energy

Oceaneering

Easy People

AES

ITGEST

Bronze exhibitors include:

Algoa Cabinda Services

Cabinda Refinery

Petrofund

Africa Global Logistics

