Between August 15 and 17, the municipality joined the rest of the country in the First Round of the National Polio Vaccination Campaign, a large-scale operation that mobilized more than 50,000 health professionals and volunteers to protect around 7 million children under the age of five in all 326 municipalities of Angola.

In Calumbo, dozens of teams visited homes, markets, churches, and taxi stands to ensure that no child was left without receiving the two drops of the oral polio vaccine. Among the faces of this mobilization is Francisco Manuel, 26, a physical education and sports student who started as a community mobilizer and is now a vaccination team supervisor.

“What motivates me to be a supervisor is being able to teach my colleagues how to work and also talk to the population to protect the lives of our children,” he says.

For Francisco, each training session is a weapon against misinformation. “Thanks to the training we have received, we have been able to change mindsets. Today, the community understands that vaccines save lives and that no child should go without being vaccinated.”

Francisco has become a role model for young people and families in the municipality. In addition to the fight against polio, he is involved in volunteer work at the Municipal Hospital of Icolo and Bengo.

At his side is Rosa Joaquim, the municipality's Child Health Supervisor and coordinator of the Calumbo Vila area, where the goal was to vaccinate 9,002 children. A nurse with over 20 years of experience in pediatrics, Rosa is intimately familiar with the challenges and achievements of this mission.

"The areas that previously rejected the vaccine now accept it. We changed our strategy: we recruited local people, respected leaders in the neighborhoods, who helped mobilize families. We also carried out a pre-campaign to raise awareness, which greatly facilitated acceptance," she explains.

Rosa's experience and Francisco's passion show how the fight against polio is carried out by ordinary people, motivated by love for their community, working for a polio-free future. But this mobilization is not just local: it is part of a national and global effort to eradicate polio once and for all.

From house to house, neighborhood to neighborhood, vaccinators across the country are giving hope to millions of families. Only with everyone's collaboration will it be possible to ensure that no child in Angola is left behind.