American Corner Mahajanga connects Mahajanga to the United States and the world. U.S. Ambassador Claire Pierangelo, Boina Governor Mokthar Salim Andriantomanga, and Axian Foundation Executive Director Isabelle Salabert inaugurated the newly renovated American Corner in Mahajanga today, officially reopening this public information center to the Malagasy people.

Ambassador Pierangelo highlighted the importance of the event: “With the reopening of American Corner Mahajanga, the U.S. Government renews its commitment to work with our partners, the alumni of U.S. Government-funded exchanges, our American Corner members, and all of you to create ways for Mahajanga to be part of national and international conversations on issues of local and global significance.”

American Corner Mahajanga opened in 2005 as a partnership between U.S. Embassy Madagascar and the Lycée Philibert Tsiranana; the center served the people of Mahajanga, particularly high school students, until 2020. The new Wello Center space is the product of collaboration among the U.S. Embassy, Fondation Axian, and the Saint Gabriel Mizara Association. The American people, through the U.S. government, equipped the center with more than 50,000 USD in technology and furnishings; Fondation Axian, led by Axian Group CEO Hassanein Hiridjee, provided 12,000 USD for renovations and high-speed internet connectivity; a coordinator from the Saint Gabriel Mizara Association will manage the many daily activities of the center.

The U.S. Government works like “mpirahalahy mianala” with the Government and people of Madagascar. American Corner Mahajanga is one of three American Corners in Madagascar, and part of a network of more than 700 similar spaces operated by the U.S. government worldwide to provide access to reliable information about the United States and the world.