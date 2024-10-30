On October 29, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, attended the Donation Ceremony of the Printing Equipment from Changsha University of Science and Technology to the University of Liberia. Honorable Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh, Acting President of the UL, Ms. Zhou Hongzhuan and Mr. Dexter S. Sumo, Directors of the Confucius Institute at the UL, attended the ceremony.

Yin expressed that this donation is not only the latest achievement of cooperation between Changsha University of Science and Technology of China and the University of Liberia, but also a concrete manifestation of the friendship between China and Liberia in the field of education. The Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) was successfully held in Beijing. The two heads of state of China and Liberia had a successful meeting during the Summit. China-Liberia cooperation in education is promising. China is willing to work with the Liberian side to actively implement the strategic consensus of the two heads of State and the outcomes of the summit, and further strengthen exchanges and cooperation in areas such as education.

President Conteh highly appreciated the friendship between Liberia and China, and expressed their sincere gratitude to the Chinese side for the donation.