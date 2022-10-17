On 12 October 2022, H.E. Mr. Agostinho André de Carvalho Fernandes, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Thani Thongphakdi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand, after presenting the letter of credence to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua.
Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress of the bilateral relations and discussed ways to elevate the relations and promote cooperation in key areas such as trade, investment, development cooperation, and cooperation in international fora. The Ambassador of Angola to Thailand also reiterated his determination to strengthen the relations between Thailand and Angola for the mutual benefit of the two countries.
Thailand and Angola established diplomatic relations in 1992. This year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Both countries have cordial relations at bilateral and multilateral levels.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand.