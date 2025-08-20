Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus


On August 19 2025, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Evgeny Sobolevsky, presented copies of his credentials to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates for Protocol Issues, Haitham Salah.

The interlocutors discussed the friendly nature of relations between Belarus and Egypt, as well as the presence of a number of promising areas for the development of cooperation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.