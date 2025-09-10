On 9 September, the Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, Mr. Han Jing, met with the Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane, Minister of Finance and National Planning of Zambia, to exchange views on further deepening China-Zambia tangible cooperation.
Ambassador Han stated that the China and Zambia shares a long-standing tradition of friendship. Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of two countries, cooperation across various fields has continued to deepen and become more substantive. Key projects such as the revitalization of TAZARA have made positive progress, while bilateral debt restructuring has accelerated, bringing substantial benefits to the peoples of both nations.
Minister Musokotwane expressed gratitude for the Chinese government's longstanding support across various sectors in Zambia. He noted that Chinese enterprises investing in Zambia have provided local employment opportunities and driven the nation’s economic development. The Zambian government will foster a better environment to welcome more Chinese enterprises to invest, achieving mutual benefit and pursuing shared development with Zambia.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Zambia.