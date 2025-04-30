Ambassador Han Jing attended the 2nd edition of the International Relations Association (IRAZ) Diplomats’ Roundtable and delivered a speech entitled U.S. Abuse of Tariffs Cannot Stop the Trend of Economic Globalization. Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Zambia, think tanks, universities as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps from more than 10 countries, including Tanzania, Zimbabwe, France, India and the U.S., attended.

By answering three questions “Why is the U.S. abuse of tariffs wrong and dangerous” “Why must China say No” and “Why must the Global South unite and cooperate”, Ambassador Han pointed out that the unilateral bullying of the U.S goes against the irreversible trend of economic globalization and harms others without benefiting itself. He reiterated China’s just position of safeguarding its own and the common interests of the international community, and called on the Global South to uphold multilateralism and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The participants said that protectionism and unilateralism have damaged the global economic and trade order and expressed their gratitude to China as a stabilizing force.