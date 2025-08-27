On 25 August, Ambassador Han Jing attended the 8th Council Inaugural Ceremony of the Association of Chinese Corporation in Zambia (ACCZ) and delivered a speech. Hon. Frank Tayali, Minister of Transport and Logistics, Hon. Chipoka Mulenga, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Mr. Liao Jianfeng, newly elected Chairperson of ACCZ, Mr. Jinjun, Counsellor of Chinese Embassy, officials from the Zambian government and heads of Chinese businesses were present.

Ambassador Han expressed his congratulations to the new Council of ACCZ and said that 2025 marks the beginning of a new 60-year chapter in China-Zambia relations and the 20th anniversary of the establishment of ACCZ. It is hoped that ACCZ will seize opportunities, leverage its strengths and guide Chinese businesses in Zambia to innovate cooperation models, uphold lawful and compliant operations and actively fulfill social responsibilities, continuously advancing the high-quality development of China-Zambia cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Minister Tayali and Minister Mulenga stated that Zambia was the first country in Southern Africa to establish diplomatic ties with China. The Zambia-China relations have remained enduring and ever-growing and more fruits of mutually beneficial cooperation have been yielded. China is Zambia’s largest source of foreign investment and the Zambian government warmly welcomes more Chinese businesses to expand investments, which will help Zambia accelerate industrialization process, enhance employee skills, increase local value addition and improve transportation and logistics infrastructure, injecting strong momentum into the sustainable economic and social development of Zambia.

Ambassador Han and the Ministers jointly presented certificates to the newly elected council members. ACCZ signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Zambia Chinese Association (ZCA) and Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Zambia (CCCZ), respectively.