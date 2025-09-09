On September 6, the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania hosted “China-Tanzania Friendship Cup” Table Tennis Competition 2025 successfully in Dar es Salaam, with China Cultural Center as organizer. H.E. Ambassador Chen Mingjian and Hon. Prof. Palamagamba Kabudi, Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports of Tanzania attended the event.

Amb. Chen stated in her remarks that the scale and influence of “China-Tanzania Friendship Cup” Table Tennis Competition have continued to expand, which makes it a brand event for China-Tanzania people-to-people exchanges. It is hoped that everyone present here will make new friends, exchange table tennis skills and further deepen China-Tanzania friendship.

Hon. Prof. Kabudi said that sports connect the hearts of the two peoples. Tanzania stands ready to strengthen the exchanges and cooperation in sports with China to enhance bilateral friendship.

Nearly 130 competitors of 15 teams from Tanzania Table Tennis Association and all walks of life, Chinese institutions and overseas Chinese community, as well as friends from other countries participated in the competition. Tanzanian mainstream media like Daily News, The Citizen, The Guardian and The Channel Ten covered the event.