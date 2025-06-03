African Union (AU)


The Chairperson of the AU Commission H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf received H.E. Alejandro Ives Estivil Castro, Ambassador of Mexico to Ethiopia and Representative to the AU. They discussed deepening Africa–Mexico ties, with shared priorities in agriculture, manufacturing, peacebuilding,&diaspora engagement, drawing on Mexico’s rich experience in the Latin America region and her cooperation with some of the AU member states.

