H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, expresses deep concern over the reported Israeli strike in Doha, Qatar, warning that the attack risks endangering an already fragile situation in the Middle East.
The Chairperson reaffirmed the AU’s call for restraint, respect for sovereignty, and the protection of civilians.
He further noted Qatar’s longstanding role in peace, mediation, and diplomacy, underscoring the urgent need for renewed dialogue towards a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).